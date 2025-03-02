Complete Undermine Surge Pricing event guide for World of Warcraft

It’s safe to say that the new World of Warcraft The War Within Undermine(d) patch knocked it out of the park with its beautiful new zone, quests, content—and above all else Surge Pricing event.

Just like the previous season of The War Within, the second season also kicks off with a fun little event to keep you busy and rewards you with juicy gear and other goodies for your efforts. So, here’s our complete Undermine Surge Pricing event guide and everything you need to know about it.

How to start the Undermine Surge Pricing event in WoW The War Within

He’s also a Renowned quartermaster that sells a lot of good stuff for every class. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most important thing you must do before you jump into the Undermine Surge Pricing event is to do the campaign story of the new Undermine(d) zone. The main reason why you must make progress through the campaign story of the Undermine(d) update is to unlock your very own G-99 Breakneck vehicle.

If you already noticed while playing, you can’t use your mount to fly in the new zone, and that’s exactly where the G-99 Breakneck vehicle comes into play. This’ll be your substitute for a mount to move faster in Undermine(d) and do your daily activities—and by acquiring this vehicle in the campaign story, you also unlock the Undermine Surge Pricing event.

At the right place at the right time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you obtain the G-99 Breakneck vehicle, talk to the goblin NPC Snacks Toskillsmaster in the Incontinental Hotel, at coordinates 49.4, 56.5. He gives you the weekly quest called Urge to Surge, which starts the Undermine Surge Pricing event.

How to complete the Undermine Surge Pricing event in WoW The War Within

This is where the fun begins. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When you pick up the Urge to Surge quest, you must be online at the time the Surge Pricing event takes place. The event occurs every single hour at half past the hour—so 1:30 am, 2:30 am, 3:30 am, and so on.

During that time, jump into your G-99 Breakneck vehicle, and you immediately get a “Job” to complete. The more jobs you complete, the higher the reward you get—and fear not, the jobs are relatively straightforward and simple to do, from beating small mobs to picking up items and feeding goblins in the city.

This is where we’re all staying from now on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By doing these activities along with other players in the area, you contribute to goblin cartels and Undermine city as a whole. As long as you participate in these jobs around the Undermine town, you can increase the reputation with your goblin cartel and earn a series of Tip Chests. However, bear in mind that the Urge to Surge is a weekly quest, meaning you can obtain your rewards once per week.

All Surge Pricing event rewards in WoW The War Within Undermine(d)

Saving the best for last. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After all the hard work you do and once you complete the event, it’s only natural you expect to be rewarded for your efforts—and you can get some pretty nice stuff. By turning in the weekly Urge to Surge quest, you obtain the following rewards:

Nanny’s Surge Dividends (coffer key)

1000 Reputation for all Undermine goblin Cartels

1000 extra Reputation for Undermine goblin Cartel you picked

Additionally, during the Undermine Surge Pricing event, depending on how many activities you do, you also receive goodies like Valorstones, Crests, Resonance Crystals, and Gold.

