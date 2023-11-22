How to start and complete the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight

It will take you some time, but it's worth the effort!

Tyr’s questline extends over the course of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, finally revealing the lore of one of the famous titan-forged keeper. The questline is a bit long and complex, and you can easily get lost while doing it.

This questline started early in Dragonflight and has continued to expand with every patch, with it finally peaking in Patch 10.2. It won’t be as simple as just hopping on your main and completing the quest though, because there’s a whole list of necessary quests you need to complete. In the end, it will all be worth it because you get white Dragonriding drake customization.

Here’s how you can start and complete Tyr’s questline in Dragonflight.

How to start the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight

Tyr’s questline starts at the very beginning of Dragonflight and your first task is to complete the main campaign of the Dragon Isles. By that, I mean the four campaigns of the main zones—the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. Once you’ve ticked that box and unlocked the Valdrakken Accord reputation and Renown, you need to reach level 12 Renown with them. This unlocks The Silver Purpose questline.

Then, you need to complete that questline which consists of the following quests:

How to complete the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight

To complete Tyr’s questline in Dragonflight, you need to complete the following story chapters: Silver Purpose, Tyr’s Fall, Reforging Tyr’s Guard, and the final chapter of the story. Once you complete them all, the questline will be completed.

It’s important to note that you also have to complete the Bronze Reconciliation quest that was unlocked in Patch 10.1.7 to unlock Eternus.

All quests in Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight

Silver Purpose

This quest starts at the Seat of the Aspects. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic.

Ally of Dragons (starts in Valdrakken at the top of the Seat of the Aspects at the 58, 38 coordinates)

The Gift of Silver

The Legacy of Tyrhold

The Magic Within

A Spark of Discovery

Memories of the Past

Parting Instructions

Hard Lock Life

Halls of Infusion: An Infusion of Materials

The Silver Purpose

Tyr’s Fall

Tyr’s Fall starts in Tyrhold. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic.

Silver Mettle (starts in Thaldraszus at the 60.4 58.8 coordinates)

Breaching the Tomb

The Remains of Tyr

Keeper’s Rest

Tyr’s Fall

A Sliver of Silver

Bronze Reconciliation (needs to be done to unlock Eternus)

This quest starts at the Seat of the Aspects. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic.

No Limits (starts in Valdrakken at the top of the Seat of the Aspects at the 58, 38 coordinates)

What Makes an Infinite

Not Today, Fate

Violence Will Solve It

Butterfly Effects

The Fate We Make

Infinity and Beyond

Reforging Tyr’s Guard

This quest starts at the Seat of the Aspects. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic.

A Dislocated Disc (starts in Valdrakken at the top of the Seat of the Aspects at the 58, 38 coordinates)

We Have the Technology

Reforging the Tyr’s Guard

Walking the Path of Tyr

An Exemplar of Justice: Hadwin

An Exemplar of Order: Talthis

An Exemplar of Sacrifice: Nolaki

An Exemplar of Compassion: Valunei

For Tyr!

First Steps

Tyrangulation

The Final Beacon

Dislocated Disc Located

Final chapter of Tyr questline

The final chapter of Tyr questline starts in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Data Recovery (starts at the 53, 60 coordinates in Valdrakken)

To Tyrhold! For Tyr!

Infiltrating the Nighthold

Disc Delivery

A Tyrful Reunion

Time to Process

Rewards for completing the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight

You get white Dragonriding customization. Screenshot by Dot Esports