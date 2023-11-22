How to start and complete the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight

Tyr’s questline extends over the course of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, finally revealing the lore of one of the famous titan-forged keeper. The questline is a bit long and complex, and you can easily get lost while doing it.
This questline started early in Dragonflight and has continued to expand with every patch, with it finally peaking in Patch 10.2. It won’t be as simple as just hopping on your main and completing the quest though, because there’s a whole list of necessary quests you need to complete. In the end, it will all be worth it because you get white Dragonriding drake customization.
Here’s how you can start and complete Tyr’s questline in Dragonflight.
How to start the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight
How to complete the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight
All quests in Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight
Rewards for completing the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight
How to start the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight
Tyr’s questline starts at the very beginning of Dragonflight and your first task is to complete the main campaign of the Dragon Isles. By that, I mean the four campaigns of the main zones—the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. Once you’ve ticked that box and unlocked the Valdrakken Accord reputation and Renown, you need to reach level 12 Renown with them. This unlocks The Silver Purpose questline.
Then, you need to complete that questline which consists of the following quests:
- Ally of Dragons
- The Gift of Silver
- The Legacy of Tyrhold
- The Magic Within
- A Spark of Discovery
- Memories of the Past
- Parting Instructions
- Hard Lock Life
- Halls of Infusion: An Infusion of Materials
- The Silver Purpose
How to complete the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight
To complete Tyr’s questline in Dragonflight, you need to complete the following story chapters: Silver Purpose, Tyr’s Fall, Reforging Tyr’s Guard, and the final chapter of the story. Once you complete them all, the questline will be completed.
It’s important to note that you also have to complete the Bronze Reconciliation quest that was unlocked in Patch 10.1.7 to unlock Eternus.
All quests in Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight
Silver Purpose
- Ally of Dragons (starts in Valdrakken at the top of the Seat of the Aspects at the 58, 38 coordinates)
- The Gift of Silver
- The Legacy of Tyrhold
- The Magic Within
- A Spark of Discovery
- Memories of the Past
- Parting Instructions
- Hard Lock Life
- Halls of Infusion: An Infusion of Materials
- The Silver Purpose
Tyr’s Fall
- Silver Mettle (starts in Thaldraszus at the 60.4 58.8 coordinates)
- Breaching the Tomb
- The Remains of Tyr
- Keeper’s Rest
- Tyr’s Fall
- A Sliver of Silver
Bronze Reconciliation (needs to be done to unlock Eternus)
- No Limits (starts in Valdrakken at the top of the Seat of the Aspects at the 58, 38 coordinates)
- What Makes an Infinite
- Not Today, Fate
- Violence Will Solve It
- Butterfly Effects
- The Fate We Make
- Infinity and Beyond
Reforging Tyr’s Guard
- A Dislocated Disc (starts in Valdrakken at the top of the Seat of the Aspects at the 58, 38 coordinates)
- We Have the Technology
- Reforging the Tyr’s Guard
- Walking the Path of Tyr
- An Exemplar of Justice: Hadwin
- An Exemplar of Order: Talthis
- An Exemplar of Sacrifice: Nolaki
- An Exemplar of Compassion: Valunei
- For Tyr!
- First Steps
- Tyrangulation
- The Final Beacon
- Dislocated Disc Located
Final chapter of Tyr questline
- Data Recovery (starts at the 53, 60 coordinates in Valdrakken)
- To Tyrhold! For Tyr!
- Infiltrating the Nighthold
- Disc Delivery
- A Tyrful Reunion
- Time to Process
Rewards for completing the Tyr questline in WoW Dragonflight
- Of the Tyr’s Guard achievement
- Of the Tyr’s Guard title
- White Dragonriding drake customization
- Recorded Memories of Tyr’s Guard toy
- Flighstones
- Gold