How to start and complete the Silver Mettle quest in WoW Dragonflight

If there is one thing about World of Warcraft that stands true, it’s that even after almost two decades you are bound to find bugs. Silver Mettle is a quest in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that players are struggling with not because of difficulty, but because of technical issues.

Unlike Show Your Mettle, which is a professions quest, Silver Mettle is part of a quest chain that involves an item called the Silver Scale. In order to complete this quest, you simply need to enter the Tomb of Tyr. While on the surface this appears easy, many players have been unable to access this area completely.

While there is not much you can do if the Silver Mettle quest is bugged for you, I’ll tell you how to accept the quest, the potential issues you may face, and what you can do about it.

WoW Dragonflight Silver Mettle bugged quest guide

Like many others, whenever I accepted the Silver Mettle quest, I quickly found that I was unable to complete it. You can accept the quest from the Stone Construct quest giver Watcher Koranos, who sits atop the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken.

After beginning the quest, a portal will open to Tyr’s Tomb. For many players, the quest giver simply disappears once you click on the portal, rendering you unable to turn in your quest.

While some have found success by dropping abandoning the quest and starting it again, many others, including myself, have dropped the quest countless times to no avail. If you have no issue with the quest, you will only need to interact with the portal to Tirisfal, speak with Watcher Koranos, and then gain your Flightstones, gold, and XP.

At the time of writing, no one with the bugged version of the quest has found a method of circumventing this major issue. Likely, we simply need to wait until this problem reaches Blizzard’s ears so they are able to implement a hotfix to remedy the situation.

