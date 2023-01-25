Patch 10.0.5 brought plenty of content to World of Warcraft Dragonflight as the expansion’s first major update. Potentially most important of all the additions included in the patch is the Revival Catalyst, accessed through the NPC Watcher Koranos.

Players may be familiar with the stone man upon seeing the quest giver, as Watcher Koranos is the same golem that appeared in Dragonflight’s first cinematic. It is through this heroic Watcher that players are able to unlock the Revival Catalyst after completing a short questline.

The Revival Catalyst is a tool that allows players to transform any piece of eligible, non-tier set gear into a tier set piece. If players have a powerful shoulder piece that they would rather exchange for the Season One tier piece, they can use the Catalyst to transform the armor. This is an excellent tool for players who want to catch up on the latest and greatest gear without running multiple instances of the Vault of the Incarnates.

In order to start this process, players must first locate Watcher Koranos. If you are unsure of where to find the NPC, this is everything you need to know.

Where to find Watcher Koranos in WoW Dragonflight

Players in World of Warcraft Dragonflight can find Watcher Koranos in the capital city of Thaldraszus, Valdrakken. Once in the city, players must venture to the top of the Seat of the Aspects, where they can spot Watcher Koranos standing near the edge of the platform.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you are searching out the NPC in order to start the ‘Reviving the Machine’ questline, which eventually unlocks the Revival Catalyst, players will either need to have completed or abandoned the ‘Legacy of the Tyrhold’ quest, which will prohibit players from beginning this questline.

After completing Watcher Koranos’ questline, players will regularly return to this stone man to use the Revival Catalyst and turn non-tier set pieces into tiered gear, currently Season One tier set pieces.