How to get Ominous Chromatic Essence in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced tons of new, unique trinkets in its latest raid. Though potentially not the most powerful trinket in Dragonflight, the Ominous Chromatic Essence contains one of the most unique mechanics.

World of Warcraft is no stranger to trinkets with odd functions. One of my personal favorite trinkets released in Dragonflight is the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel. With the new season and addition of the latest raid, players have tons of new gear to search for. If you are looking to obtain the Ominous Chromatic Essence trinket in WoW, here is what you can do.

Ominous Chromatic Essence Guide WoW Dragonflight

The Ominous Chromatic Essence trinket drops from Aberess, The Shadowed Crucible. This is the latest raid to have been added in Dragonflight season two. This item can only drop during the Forgotten Experiments encounter. This is a fairly early fight in the raid’s instance, and is certainly among the easier portions of the raid.

You can also obtain the Ominous Chromatic Essence trinket from the Great Vault as a reward. If you miss out on the item while completing Aberess, you can go to the Great Vault and try your luck.

The Ominous Chromatic Essence is a valuable trinket that increases your class’s main stat, whether that be strength, agility, intellect, or whatever else. Along with this, the trinket also gives an additional secondary stat that depends on which of the five dragonflights you choose from. Below are all five of the existing dragonflight and secondary stat combinations:

Black Dragonflight – Split across all stats

Red Dragonflight – Versatility

Blue Dragonflight – Mastery

Green Dragonflight – Critical Strike

Bronze Dragonflight – Haste

To attune to a dragonflight, you will need to find your respective Dragonflight’s oathstone. Oathstones are found all across Dragonflight on the Dragon Isles. Once you have obtained your Oathstone, you have officially committed to your Dragonflight of choice.

