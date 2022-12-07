Where to get Bottomless Reliquary Satchel trinket in WoW Dragonflgiht

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought swaths of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, introducing new zones, raids, dungeons, and hundreds of items. Trinkets are often a peculiarity in World of Warcraft. Though necessary in any fully geared mythic raider’s kit, trinkets’ primary uses are found in their unique abilities which range from practical to strange.

One trinket that has captured the attention of many players in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel. Though only item level 398, the trinket is highly valued because of its usage ability, which allows players to gain a random buff with only a one-minute cooldown timer.

Though not the most useful item if you are hoping to max out your item level score or find the best in slot trinket, the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel can be both fun and practical given you have a lucky pull. If you are looking to add the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel to your arsenal, look no further.

How to get the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel in WoW Dragonflight

The Bottomless Reliquary Satchel is a unique item as it grants players the ability to reach into the bag and pull out “something, anything” that might aid them in combat. There are 10 total possible buffs that players can receive from the Satchel, ranging from healing over time to increased versatility. It should be noted that these randomized buffs are not class specifics, so even Mages or Warlocks can be given a fairly useless strength buff.

The primary benefit of this trinket is its minimal cooldown timer. Given that all buffs last approximately 20 to 30 seconds each and the trinket’s cooldown is only one minute, players can spam the trinket until landing on their desired buff.

The Bottomless Reliquary Satchel is the reward of two quests in The Waking Shores, the first zone players are introduced to in Dragonflight. The first quest is ‘Wanted: Feinstrasza’s Skull’ given by the Archivists’ Request board near the Dragonscale Basecamp.

The second possible quest from which to obtain the item is another Wanted quest, dubbed ‘Wanted: Earthbound Primordial Core,’ which is also picked up from the Archivists’ Request board in the Dragonscale Basecamp. Both quests require players to slay a single enemy, loot proof of their accomplishment, and return to Cataloger Jakes to receive their reward.