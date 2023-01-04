How does The Great Vault work in Dragonflight?

While World of Warcraft Dragonflight introduced and revamped a wide array of game mechanics, the latest Blizzard expansion also saw the return of the fan favorite Vault. The Great Vault was first seen in WoW’s previous expansion, Shadowlands, rewarding players with randomized loot for completing Mythic+ dungeons, defeating raid bosses, and participating in rated PvP.

Players can only loot from the Vault once per week, reset after your region’s regularly scheduled maintenance. The weekly chest offers up to nine item choices across the three primary categories. Though there are nine choices, players can only choose one item from the three categories. Your loot’s item level is tied to the keystone level of your dungeon from the prior week, scaling up to Mythic +20. For example, you players clear a Mythic +10, the reward for the next cycle will be 398.

Physically, the Great Vault can be found in the central of Valdrakken, the capital city of Thaldraszus. For those familiar with the Vault from previous expansions, not much has changed. If you are wondering what you need to do to unlock your weekly gear, look no further.

Great Vault requirements and rewards

Players can unlock rewards from the Great Vault for clearing Mythic+ dungeons, killing raid bosses of any difficulty, and participating in rated PvP encounters. For the raiding categories, players must defeat two, four, and six Vault of the Incarnate bosses to unlock all three potential gear pieces.

For dungeons, players must complete one, four, and eight Mythic+ dungeons to unlock all the full scope of this section’s loot. Finally, PvP players must earn 1,250, 2,500, and 5,500 Honor points from Rated PvP to select from all three options.

Players should also loot to pick up the Aspects’ Token of Merit, which allows players to re-roll any gear earned from the Great Vault should it be an unwanted item.