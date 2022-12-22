How to get Aspects’ Token of Merit in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought tons of new content to Blizzard’s popular MMO, introducing new zones, quests, dungeons, raids, and more. As with almost all previous expansions, Dragonflight has also brought several new, unique currencies with it. Unique currencies in World of Warcraft, outside of gold, are typically only earned through specific means and can only be spent at designated vendors.

Aspects’ Token of Merit is a new currency that allows players to select an alternate reward that will replace the loot dropped from the Great Vault. These tokens provide players a chance to essentially re-roll their loot for a chance of getting a more favorable drop.

Since many players may only be looking for specific pieces in their gear hunt, the Aspects’ Token of Merit is an incredibly useful tool that many should seek out. While getting these tokens can be difficult, this is everything you need to know about the process.

How to get Aspects’ Token of Merit

The Great Vault is an immensely helpful player tool located in the Thaldrazus capital of Valdrakken. This vault grants players high item level rewards for completing in-game actions such as raids, Mythic+ dungeons, battlegrounds, arenas, or more. One to three pieces of loot will enter your Great Vault depending on how many bosses you slay, dungeons you complete, or Honor Points you earn in the span of one week.

While the majority of Great Vault gear is extremely useful to players who have only recently hit max level or who are still gearing up, sometimes Great Vault gear can be disappointing. Aspects’ Token of Merit provides an alternative to the loot players are dropped from the Great Vault. Thankfully, the purveyor of tokens is located next to the Great Vault: players can purchase this currency from Evantiks. Players should note that they can only hold 12 Aspects’ Tokens of Merit at one time.