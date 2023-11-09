WoW Dragonflight: Where to find the Small Somnut treasure

In the Emerald Dream, World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s Patch 10.2 zone, you’ll find numerous treasures. While some will be hidden away behind a puzzle, while others, like Small Somnut treasure, will be hard to find.

Small Somunt treasure is a well-hidden treasure in the Emerald Dream, but it’s probably annoying you because you can’t find it.

So, here’s where you can find Small Somnut treasure in Dragonflight.

Where to find the Small Somnut treasure in WoW Dragonflight

Small Somnut treasure is in a tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Even though you might be baited to go into the cave at the 63.4, 71.5 coordinates for Small Somnut treasure, it’s actually located on one of the branches at the 43.12, 71.85 coordinates.

For Small Somnut treasure, you have to fly up in the air with either your Dragonriding drake or your regular mount, and you’ll find the treasure. What I did was I came to this location on the ground and then used a flying mount to get up to the same level as the treasure. Once I was sure I was on the same level as the treasure, I flew around to find the correct branch.

So, I repeat, this treasure is not in the cave, but rather in a branch of a tree way up in the air. Don’t wander around the cave like me, trying to find your way out, just hop on your favorite mount, and find the branch.

Loot from the Small Somnut treasure in WoW Dragonflight

Flightstones

Small Dreamseed

Dragon Isles Supplies

Whelping Dreaming Crest

It’s important to note that Small Somnut treasure is not a part of the Treasures of the Emerald Dream achievement that rewards Forest Lord’s Antlers head transmog. Small Somnut treasure is just a way to get more Dreamseeds and Dreaming Crests without jumping into demanding content.