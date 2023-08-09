How to unlock regular flying in WoW Dragonflight

There’s no better feeling in World of Warcraft than finally opening your mount collection, summoning your favorite flying mount, and then just letting it spread its wings over Azeroth. In Dragonflight, there are two types of flying—Dragonriding and regular flying. Dragonriding has been available since day one of Dragonflight, but can you unlock regular flying?

Regular flying as a concept was first introduced in The Burning Crusade on the planet of Outland. This continued in other expansions and eventually, Blizzard Entertainment unlocked it in the old world of Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms. In most newer expansions, to soar over the skies of the new continent, you need to complete the Pathfinder achievement.

So, here’s how you can unlock regular flying in Dragonflight and conquer the skies of the Dragon Isles on different mounts.

Can you unlock regular flying in Dragonflight

Currently, there’s no way to unlock regular flying in Dragonflight, but don’t worry, it is coming to the game. Blizzard has said it will be available later in the expansion. Unfortunately, we don’t have any official dates, and it’s unclear if that will be season three or further down the road.

You can, however, use Dragonriding to traverse the Dragon Isles.

Since we already have a form of flying unlocked in Dragonflight, I assume that the to-do list to unlock regular flying won’t be that difficult and you will only need to complete a couple of trivial quests. Still, Dragonriding grew on so many players that you could see only a handful of players flying on their regular mounts.

In addition to this, old flying mounts like Netherwing Drakes and Twilight Drake will get Dragonriding animations and you can then use them to soar the skies in style. There’s been some talk that this unique flying option could become available beyond the isles later in the expansion.

