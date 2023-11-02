Unlocking flying in WoW Dragonflight is just about to get a lot easier

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s latest patch, which goes live on Nov. 7, is removing the Renown requirements for unlocking regular flying on the Dragon Isles.

WoW Dragonflight introduced Dragonriding, a fun new way to traverse the Dragon Isles quickly. Before Dragonriding, the game only had regular flying, where players summoned and rode flying mounts. This feature will be added in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2. Blizzard released the patch notes on Sept. 7, listing the requirements for unlocking the Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement.

Many players were not happy with the requirements for unlocking flying on Dragon Isles as they needed to finish all quests, explore all new zones, and reach Renown rank 15 with all Dragonflight factions. As mentioned by several players, reaching rank 15 was a tall order that would prevent them from enjoying regular flying. It would require players to grind Renown for weeks, maybe even months, depending on how often they played.

Fortunately, Blizzard has removed the Renown requirement, meaning players now only need to finish every quest and explore every zone, which is much less demanding.

Flying in WoW has been available since 2006, introduced first in The Burning Crusade expansion. Players simply had to pay a fee to unlock flying, after which they could fly. After the Warlords of Draenor expansion in 2014, however, Blizzard made it harder for players to gain this ability, requiring them to explore and finish quests in every subsequent expansion.

Most players welcomed this change with open arms because flying, while great, wasn’t very hard to obtain, and many players missed out on many ground activities after they obtained flying. But with each new expansion, Blizzard has made the process longer and harder. In the last expansion, Shadowlands, 2020, Blizzard made the process extremely grindy by having players earn Renown with their factions, which required weeks or months of dedicated playing.

Even though flying is still difficult to obtain in previous WoW expansions, it’s nice that players won’t have to work as hard to get regular flying in Dragonflight with the latest patch.