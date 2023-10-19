WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete A Ghostly Message – Headless Horseman questline

This year’s World of Warcraft Dragonflight Halloween event, Hallow’s End, comes in a new and improved state. With this rework, the Headless Horseman encounter got a new coat of paint, and you can finally learn more about the origins of this iconic villain through the A Ghost Message questline.

This questline starts in your capital cities, Orgrimmar or Stormwind, depending on if you’re the Horde or Alliance. It’s quite short and, naturally, it ends with you taking down the Headless Horseman.

Here’s how you can start and complete the Headless Horseman questline, A Ghostly Message.

How to start A Ghostly Message Headless Horseman questline in WoW Dragonflight

This questline starts with you talking to Matron Mother Seacole at the entrance of Stormwind for the Alliance or Orphan Matron Nanee at the Ruins of Lordaeron for the Horde. The first quest is called A Ghostly Message and it sends you to Tirisfal Glades.

A Ghosty Message starts right outside of Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Orc Commoner is in Orgrimmar at the 62, 66 coordinates, outside Undercity while Alliance immediately gets A Ghostly Message quest from Matron Mother Seacole outside of Stormwind at the 32, 50 coordinates.

For the Horde, A Ghosty Message starts right outside of Undercity. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

How to complete A Ghostly Message Headless Horseman questline in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’ve picked up the quest, you need to complete all the following quests to wrap up the chain:

A Ghostly Message

Shades of Scarlet

No Laughing Matter

The Headless Horseman, Returned

For this questline, it’s important you’re in the version of Undercity before Legion events and you can do that by talking to Zordormi near Undercity.

Rewards for completing A Ghostly Message Headless Horseman questline in WoW Dragonflight

For completing this questline, you get Tricky Treats and Flightstones, and a chance to finally learn about the origins of the Headless Horseman. The questline is quite short and intriguing, and I highly recommend you complete it if you’re in the mood for more Halloween-themed stories.

