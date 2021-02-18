WoW Classic TBC press kit leaked ahead of BlizzConline

As many expected, World of Warcraft Classic will be continuing into the game’s first expansion, The Burning Crusade.

A press kit for the vintage content extension was prematurely posted on Blizzard’s forums. And while it was taken down, the damage was already done with publications like WoWhead taking screengrabs of the posts.

Most of the TBC-related information in the post was fluff, but there were a few specifics that it did prematurely disclose.

As predicted, TBC will be coming out in 2021. But the post by Blizzard today didn’t specify exactly when it’ll be released.

There’s been some speculation recently from content creators and well-networked players with sources that a vintage TBC server could be coming in early May. That has not yet been confirmed by Blizzard, though.

BlizzConline starts tomorrow at 4pm CT and more information will likely be revealed at that time.

Along with all of the basic aspects of TBC, like the addition of Hellfire Peninsula, Blood Elves, Draenei, and new raids, Blizzard’s post gave insight into what this means for the vanilla product.

“Prior to Burning Crusade Classic’s release, WoW Classic players can decide whether to advance each of their characters to the Burning Crusade era with the rest of their realm, or to continue playing the original WoW Classic content on new Classic Era servers,” the post reads.

Additionally, the post says that, just like original WoW Classic, the newer TBC version will be a part of your regular WoW subscription. You won’t be required to purchase Classic TBC as an expansion.