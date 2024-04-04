Best World of Warcraft merch and gifts to check out in 2024

Finding the best World of Warcraft merch or gift for that WoW friend (or for yourself) can be tricky because there’s so much out there, both official and not-so-official. However, these items from Blizzard Entertainment, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are worth checking out.
Our top picks for World of Warcraft Merch & Gifts
1) World of Warcraft Faction Crewneck Sweatshirts
Factions are an integral part of your experience in WoW. And despite the hearty rivalry between the Alliance and Horde factions, they’re both immensely enjoyable to play and offer unique experiences. But if you want to show your love for your faction, you can get the bold, navy blue Alliance crewneck or represent the dark side with the black and maroon Horde crewneck.
2) World of Warcraft Sylvanas Windrunner Bust
Considered one of the “best girls” in WoW, Sylvanas Windrunner is an iconic character from the franchise. Not only is her design one of the best in the game, but her story, character background, and development are immersive and exciting, and you can’t help but love her and everything she’s gone through. This meticulously crafted 15-inch bust captures the essence of Sylvanas in her deadly glory.
3) Mini Murloc Magnetic Plushies
Continuing with some of the most iconic characters, we’d be remiss not to include Murlocs, specifically the Mini Murloc magnetic plushies, on our list. There are two versions of this adorable little creature, one green, the Kwurky Murloc, and the other blue, the Gurgl Murloc. While you can keep these on your collectible shelves or among your other plushies, what’s cool about these is that they’re magnetic and were designed to sit on your shoulder. Pretty great, right?
4) World of Warcraft Dragonflight Alexstrasza Puzzle
Although posters are pretty epic, there’s something to be said about completing a stunning puzzle and hanging it on your wall in a puzzle box. Or displaying it on your table. The World of Warcraft Dragonflight Alexstrasza puzzle has 1,000 pieces, making it one beautifully challenging, impressive piece of art. So, if you’re looking for something more remarkable than a poster and a way to spend your time, why not dig into a puzzle? When it’s complete, you’ll have a puzzle that measures around 27×19 inches.
5) Ceramic Murloc Mug
For those who can’t function without coffee, a mug is not just a luxury; it’s a necessity. If you’re a WoW fan or know one, this 16oz Murloc Ceramic Mug is perfect. Not only is it adorable, but it’s practical, as it’s ceramic and safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher. So, if you’re a coffee, hot chocolate, or tea enthusiast (or you love mug cakes), this is the perfect way to enjoy it. And, I suppose, water as well, given it’s a Murloc mug.
6) World of Warcraft Official Cookbook Set
It’s time to put down your swords and bows and pick up those aprons collecting dust in your linen cupboards. If you don’t have one, you’re in luck because the official World of Warcraft Cookbook set includes not only the book, but a reversible WoW faction apron. This set is a perfect gift for any foodie or home chef, as the recipes are easy to follow and great for beginners. But it’s not just about the recipes; it’s about the joy of cooking and experiencing the flavors of Azeroth in your kitchen. So, if you’re ready to chow down on some Dragonbreath Chili or taste the spices of Pandaran, this cookbook is a must-have for your collection.
7) World of Warcraft Blue Light Glasses
Even though gaming is an enjoyable pastime, it’s not easy on the eyes, and this is where blue light glasses come in handy. The official WoW x Gunnar Blue Light Glasses may be helpful if you’re exposed to blue light or UV rays. Best of all, there are two styles: a dark black and red Horde-themed pair and a light blue and gold Alliance-themed pair.
8) WoW Stitched Logo Flat Bill Snapback
Hats are accessories that are either a hit or miss with people. But this Grey WoW Flat Bill Snapback is excellent because of its adjustable snapback closure, which means it can fit most head sizes. The logo is embroidered, so it will take a lot to be removed, and it’s a lovely grey color. If you want to add another hat to your collection or know someone who would love another WoW-themed hat, this is definitely one to consider.
9) WoW Chest Artisan Keycaps
Keycaps are a fun way to customize your keyboard, and with the all-new WoW faction keycaps, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to switch out one of your old and boring keycaps with these hand-cast resin and hand-painted chests. There’s a ferocious and spike-themed Horde keycap, and a stunningly beautiful blue and gold embellished Alliance-themed keycap. It should be noted that these are compatible with Cherry MX Switches and Clones.
10) WoW Faction Wood Puzzle and Model Kit
Nothing beats cute and little accessories for your desk. With the WoW Faction Wooden Puzzle and Model Kits, you can explore your creativity by assembling a toy model of your faction’s emblem, leaving it bare, or painting it for a more enjoyable experience. Don’t worry; there’s a 3D model for the Horde and another for the Alliance. Each model measures to be between three and four inches.
11) WoW Faction RGB Oversized Desk Mat
Desk mats protect your desk from scratches or stains and help limit damage to your mouse and keyboard. With these WoW Faction RBG mouse pads, you’ll enjoy a soft and smooth gaming experience, and as it has a nonslip back, it shouldn’t move about, even with your aggressive clicking. Both the Horde and Alliance desk mats measure 31.5 inches by 11.8 inches.
12) World of Warcraft Folk and Fairy Tales of Azeroth
If books are your jam, venture into the depths of Azeroth’s folk and fairy tales, featured in the WoW Folk & Fairy Tales of Azeroth novel. Each story is written by award-winning authors, like Garth Nix and Kami Garcia, and is filled with beautiful artwork, imaginative adventures, and brave heroes. But if you don’t like reading, you can also listen to the tales through the audiobook, which is just as immersive and exciting as reading it yourself.
13) World of Warcraft 60-Day Subscription Card
If you’re unsure what to buy a World of Warcraft enthusiast, the easiest thing you can do is buy a WoW 60-Day Subscription Card. That way, you know they’ll use it to play, and you don’t have to worry about purchasing something that might not fit or collect dust. You really can’t go wrong with this.