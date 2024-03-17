Where to farm Primal Bear Spines in WoW Dragonflight

Primal Bear Spines are a new crafting reagent introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. In crafting, they’re used primarily in Blacksmithing recipes, but mostly, they have the most usefulness as a currency for several cosmetic items, including Drakerider Manuscripts and cosmetic armor pieces.

Primal Bear Spines are used mainly as a currency for many of the Drakerider Manuscripts you can purchase once hitting Exalted with some of the Dragon Isles’ main factions. For example, you need Primal Bear Spines to purchase the Gold and Black armor you can purchase from Wrathion and Sabellian’s quartermasters at the Obsidian Throne. Those Drakewatcher Manuscripts require six Primal Bear Spines each.

You can also use Primal Bear Spines as a currency for several toys and pets throughout the Dragon Isles.

Here’s where you can farm Primal Bear Spines in WoW Dragonflight.

Best Primal Bear Spine farming spot in WoW Dragonflight

Primal Bear Spines have a chance to drop off any bear on the Dragon Isles. If you’re on the hunt for Primal Bear Spines, you should always be killing bears whenever you encounter one. However, the best place to farm them quickly and efficiently is in the Azure Span.

The most high-density area where bears can be found in the Azure Span is in the Upper Frostlands, just south of the Rhonin’s Shield flight point near coordinates [63, 30]. These bears, which are called Frigidpelt bears, are everywhere in this area, and each of the Prowling Frigidpelts and Frigidpelt Matriarchs can be farmed for Primal Bear Spines. Additionally, if you’re a well-trained skinner, you can skin each bear after you kill them for Resilient Leather.

Primal Bear Spines can be farmed effectively in the northern part of the Azure Span. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

There are also many bears in Brackenhide Hollow in the western section of the zone, so if you’re in need of a secondary location to farm Primal Bear Spines, you can head there as well.

Although Primal Bear Spines have significantly decreased in value since Dragonflight’s launch in Nov. 2022, you can still make decent gold off them if you farm them en masse.

