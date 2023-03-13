WoW Dragonflight Community Feast guide: Spawn timer, how to gain reputation, and more

The Community Feast is perhaps the best way to gain reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr quickly in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While certain other factions added in the expansion don’t have as many tools at the ready for players to quickly grind out rep, the Iskaara Tuskarr’s community feast can be relied upon every 90 minutes for a quick boost to your standing with them.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Community Feast, including its now shorter-than-ever spawn timer and all the ways you can suck as much reputation as possible from it.

How often does the Community Feast spawn?

On February 14, Blizzard rolled out a hotfix to the Community Feast, changing its spawn timer from three hours to 90 minutes. This change cut the event’s spawn rate in half, and effectively doubled the maximum reputation players can gain from it.

You can always refer to your world map to get an idea of when the Community Feast event is beginning. The Community Feast will always take place at Big Kinook’s pot directly behind the flight master in Iskaara, which can be found in the southwestern corner of the Azure Span.

There are three configurations of the feast’s timer. One where the feast is ongoing, one where it’s on cooldown, and one where it’s close to starting. When the Community Feast is active, players have 15 minutes to help the Tuskarr create their meal. After the cooking is complete, a 60-minute window will begin. During this time, players will be able to eat the soup made at the feast and gain a buff while completing open-world content. Following that 60-minute period, there is a 15-minute timeframe in which the Tuskarr will prepare for their next feast before the cycle begins again.

How to effectively gain reputation at Iskaara’s Community Feast

Since the feast takes place every 90 minutes, you can camp out in Isakaara and complete the event whenever it spawns to maximize your reputation gains with the faction.

Completing tasks during the feast will reward you with anywhere between 20 and 60 reputation. Over the course of the 15 minute event, you could earn about 500 reputation on average. Your first completion of the feast each week will award an extra 500 reputation when you turn in the weekly Community Feast quest that requires you to complete five tasks during the event. Make sure you’re pressing the “Yes Chef!” extra action button as much as possible in order to earn proper credit for completing your tasks.

Also be sure to do everything in your power to get the soup’s quality to Legendary when completing the event. Bisquius, the “Feast Beast,” will not spawn unless the quality of the soup is Legendary. It’s imperative that Bisquius spawns, especially for reputation farmers, as it drops a token worth 100 reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr.