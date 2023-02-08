WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5 hotfix: Guardian Druids and Community Feasts are blessed with major buffs

After a week of grappling with Quaking in Mythic+ dungeons, especially at Hyrja in Halls of Valor and Balakar Khan in the Nokhud Offensive, the weekly reset is finally here. The weekly reset will, aside from a fresh set of Mythic+ affixes, introduce major buffs to Guardian Druids that have been struggling since the beginning of season one, Death Knights, and even more buffs to Restoration Shamans.

Aside from that, Community Feast, the main source of Renown farming for the Iskarra Tuskarr faction, will now happen every hour and a half instead of three hours. And finally, Blizzard Entertainment has heard our prayers and increased the gold rewards for world quests.

Here’s every change coming to Dragonflight this weekly reset.

Class balancing

Death Knight

Blood

[With weekly restarts] Heart Strike damage increased by 15 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Blood Plague damage increased by 15 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Blood Boil damage increased by 15 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Death and Decay damage increased by 20 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Shattering Bone damage increased by 5 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Sanguine Ground damage while inside Death and Decay increased to six percent (was five percent).

Frost

[With weekly restarts] Unleashed Frenzy duration increased to 10 seconds (was six seconds).

[With weekly restarts] Cleaving Strikes Obliterate now hits two additional targets (was one).

[With weekly restarts] Frost Fever damage increased by 15 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Glacial Advance damage increased by 20 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Frost Strike damage increased by 10 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Frostwhelp’s Aid damage increased by 100 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Frostscythe damage increased by 35 percent.

Druid

Fixed an issue that caused Nature’s Vigil to transfer damage from Verdancy and Embrace of the Dream.

Nature’s Vigil damage will no longer target enemies in crowd control, stealthed or invisible enemies, totems, or enemies out of combat with the Druid.

Guardian

[With weekly restarts] Armor bonus from Ironfur increased by 20 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Reinforced Fur increases armor from Ironfur by 15 percent (was eight percent) and Barkskin’s damage reduction by 10 percent (was five percent).

[With weekly restarts] Ursoc’s Fury now grants absorb shield based on 50 percent of damage dealt by Thrash and Maul (was 30 percent).

[With weekly restarts] Reinvigoration’s Frenzied Regeneration cooldown reduction increased to 20/40 percent (was 15/30 percent).

[With weekly restarts] Layered Mane’s chance to trigger increased to 10/20 percent (was 5/10 percent).

[With weekly restarts] Lunar Beam healing increased by 230 percent and cooldown reduced to one minute.

Restoration

[With weekly restarts] All healing reduced by three percent. This does not apply to PvP combat.

Evoker

Devastation

Living Flame healing will once again have a chance to grant Essence Burst when cast with Leaping Flames.

Preservation

[With weekly restarts] All healing reduced by five percent.

Hunter

Beast Mastery

[With weekly restarts] Damage dealt by Hunter and pet abilities increased by five percent.

Marksmanship

[With weekly restarts] Damage dealt by Hunter and pet abilities increased by five percent.

Survival

[With weekly restarts] Damage dealt by Hunter and pet abilities increased by five percent.

Monk

Mistweaver

[With weekly restarts] All healing increased by three percent.

[With weekly restarts] Vivify healing increased by five percent.

[With weekly restarts] Clouded Focus now increases healing and decreases mana cost by 20 percent (was 15 percent) for Enveloping Mist and Vivify.

[With weekly restarts] Peaceful Mending now increases the healing of Enveloping Mist and Renewing Mist by 25/50 percent (was 15/30 percent).

[With weekly restarts] Spinning Crane Kick damage increased by 15 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Ancient Concordance increases the chance for Rising Sun Kick to reset by 5/10 percent (was 3/6 percent).

[With weekly restarts] Lesson of Doubt increases healing and damage by up to 40 percent (was 35 percent).

Paladin

Protection

[With weekly restarts] Avenger’s Shield damage increased by 10 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Blessed Hammer/Hammer of the Righteous/Crusader Strike damage increased by 30 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 15 percent.

Priest

Holy

[With weekly restarts] All healing done increased by three percent.

Shaman

[With weekly restarts] Healing Surge healing increased by 10 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Chain Heal healing increased by 10 percent.

Restoration

[With weekly restarts] Healing Wave healing increased by 10 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Healing Rain healing increased by 10 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Overflowing Shores healing increased by 10 percent.

Warlock

[With weekly restarts] Inquisitor’s Gaze Fel Barrage damage increased 35 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Inquisitor’s Gaze no longer casts Fel Blast.

[With weekly restarts] Summon Soulkeeper damage increased 35 percent.

Demonology

[With weekly restarts] Wild Imp damage increased 15 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Vilefiend damage increased 30 percent.

Destruction

[With weekly restarts] Soul Fire damage increased 20 percent.

[With weekly restarts] Incinerate damage increased five percent.

Dungeons and raid changes

Vault of the Incarnates

Sennarth, the Cold Breath

Suffocating Webs now reliably hits the intended number of targets.

Items and reward changes

Chronologically Unstable Loop, Bronze Band of Destinies, and Heat of Primal Winter are now eligible for socket upgrades. This fix is retroactive and requires relogging.

[With weekly restarts] Outdoor activities have generally had their item levels increased by six to seven item levels. This includes world quests, elite world quests, and first weekly completion of Hunts, Dragonbane Keep, and Community Soup event.

Vestment of the Raging Tempests and Drakebreaker’s Vestment should now be eligible for the Revival Catalyst when fully upgraded.

PvP balancing

Item changes

[With weekly restarts] Neltharax, Enemy of the Sky now grants one percent attack speed in PvP (was five percent).

Class balancing

Demon Hunter

[With weekly restarts] Restless Hunter (Talent) damage bonus for next Blade Dance/Death Sweep reduced by 40 percent in PvP combat.

Druid

Guardian

[With weekly restarts] Frenzied Regeneration healing now 50 percent (was 62 percent) effective in PvP Combat.”

Evoker

[With weekly restarts] Living Flame healing increased by 30 percent in PvP Combat.

[With weekly restarts] Verdant Embrace healing increased by 20 percent in PvP Combat.

[With weekly restarts] Oppressing Roar increases the duration of incoming crowd control by 30 percent (was 20 percent) in PvP Combat.

Hunter

Beast Mastery

[With weekly restarts] Stormwing Harrier’s Camouflage 4-piece now increases the damage of your next Kill Command by 10 percent in PvP (was 20 percent).

Marksmanship

[With weekly restarts] Rapid Fire damage increased by 15 percent in PvP Combat.

[With weekly restarts] Aimed Shot damage increased by 15 percent in PvP Combat.

[With weekly restarts] Chimaera Shot damage increased by 30 percent in PvP Combat.

[With weekly restarts] Unerring Vision critical Strike Damage bonus effectiveness reduced by 50 percent in PvP Combat.

Monk

Mistweaver

[With weekly restarts] Healing Sphere (PvP Talent) now triggers the dispel backlash effects from Unstable Affliction and Vampiric Touch. Healing increased by 320 percent.

Priest

Shadow

[With weekly restarts] Psyfiend (PvP Talent) healing reduction no longer stacks with similar effects.

Rogue

Assassination

[With weekly restarts] Vault Delver’s Toolkit four-piece set bonus Bleed damage bonus reduced by 50 percent in PvP Combat.

[With weekly restarts] Wound Poison (Deathmark version) healing reduction no longer stacks with similar effects.

Shaman

Restoration

[With weekly restarts] Damage dealt to Earthen Wall Totem caused by damage absorbed by pets is reduced by 90 percent.

Warlock

Affliction

[With weekly restarts] Unstable Affliction backlash damage increased by 35 percent.

Destruction

[With weekly restarts] Chaos Bolt damage increased by 40 percent in PvP Combat (was 15 percent).

[With weekly restarts] Fixed an issue that caused Bane of Havoc (PvP Talent) to deal more damage than intended to targets.

[With weekly restarts] Fel Fissure (PvP Talent) Healing reduction no longer stacks with similar effects.

Warrior

Arms

[With weekly restarts] Executioner’s Precision is now 30 percent effective in PvP Combat (was 50 percent).

[With weekly restarts] Martial Prowess is now 33 percent effective in PvP Combat (was 50 percent).

[With weekly restarts] Overpower damage increased by 20 percent in PvP Combat.

[With weekly restarts] Slam damage increased by 40 percent in PvP Combat.

Profession changes

Alchemy

Potion Cauldrons have had their size greatly increased.

Enchanting

The Prismatic Diamond Loop that drops from Avalantus in the Primalist Future should now disenchant into Dragonflight materials.

Quest changes

[With weekly restarts] Gold rewards from world quests have been increased.

