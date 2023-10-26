What happens to Shadowflame Crests in WoW Dragonflight season 3?

Out with the old and in with the new.

Shadowflame Crests were the most important currency in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season two as you needed them to upgrade your gear. This will no longer be the case in season three.

In season three, Shadowflame Crests are replaced by Dreaming Crests, the latest gear-upgrading currency that you’ll collect by completing activities in the Emerald Dream.

Luckily for you, the new crests don’t have fragments and are immediately added to your currency tab. But what happens to your Shadowflame Crests as we transition to Dragonflight season three?

What happens to Shadowflame Crests in WoW Dragonflight season three?

You can still use Shadowflame Crests to upgrade season two gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can sell Shadowflame Crests for gold in season three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shadowflame Crests won’t drop in Dragonflight season three from Mythic+ dungeons, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid, or any other content in the Emerald Dream. Instead, you’ll get Dreaming Crests, which you can use to upgrade all your season three gear.

The old currency should still drop from Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and certain quests, and you can use it to upgrade season two gear.

If you have Shadowflame Crests left in your bag once the new patch and season roll out, you can sell them to a vendor for roughly 20 gold each, or upgrade your old season two gear, it’s up to you.

Can you use Shadowflame Crests to upgrade season three gear in WoW Dragonflight?

No, Shadowflame Crests are exclusively a season two currency and can’t be used to upgrade gear from the Emerald Dream or the latest Mythic+ dungeons. Instead, you’ll use Dreaming Crests, which you’ll get from completing season three Mythic+ dungeons, the Amirdrassil raid, and other Emerald Dream content.

I know I’ll be selling my Shadowflame Crests immediately after Patch 10.2 drops, as there’ll be a ton of gear upgrades from the new zone and seasonal content. Unless you’re hunting down old transmogs, Shadowflame Crests won’t have much use in season three.

About the author