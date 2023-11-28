One WoW spec has taken a nosedive after a strong start in Dragonflight

Windwalking just isn’t as fun as it used to be.

The Monk class in World of Warcraft, specifically the Windwalker specialization, hasn’t received a rework in some time, and players are starting to lose hope.

The WoW community vented their frustration about the Windwalker spec by creating a meme of the official WoW patch notes. The post jokingly pointed out how Windwaker Monks are getting removed from the game because Blizzard simply doesn’t care about them anymore.

Monk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players pointed out how the Windwalker spec needs a rework and maybe even a gameplay overhaul similar to how the Ninja class works in Final Fantasy XIV. One of the top comments even suggested that some features should be removed entirely.

According to recent DPS logs for the latest WoW Dragonflight raid, Windwaker Monks aren’t appearing in any of the top-damage charts for any of the boss encounters. When compared to the first raid of this expansion, Vault of Incarnates, Windwaker Monks seem to have lost popularity over time. So, what happened to Windwaker Monks? We did some research, and as it turns out, Windwaker Monks can still hold their own in battles. Still, they take significantly more effort to master, aren’t as fun, and are often outshined by other classes that received buffs during the expansion.

The WoW DPS meta is constantly changing, and many classes and specs are often better than others. There was actually another recent meme about good and bad DPS classes in WoW, and Windwaker Monks weren’t even included on the list of the bad ones.

With one more season of Dragonflight and even a new expansion on the horizon, it might be a good time for Blizzard to show all the Windwalker Monk players some love.