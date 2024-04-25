One of WoW’s rarest transmogs could be widely accessible in Pandaria Remix

World of Warcraft players spend months, sometimes years farming for rare appearances and mounts, but Mists of Pandaria Remix might put an end to the tedious grind for one highly sought-after transmog.

Wowhead’s datamine from April 24 suggests one of the most iconic shoulder transmogs, Tusks of Mannoroth, could become far easier to get in Pandaria Remix. According to the datamine, the rare transmog will become a collectible appearance. Usually, appearances are easier to get in WoW and come from spending special currency at vendors, achievements, or the Trading Post. Other details surrounding the Tusks of Mannoroth appearance, like how to get them and the drop chance, are still unknown.

Garrosh Hellscream, former Warchief of the Horde, is the final boss in Siege of Orgrimmar. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Currently, the Tusks of Mannoroth drop from the Siege of Orgrimmar raid, but with an atrocious drop rate, between 0.1 and 0.3 percent. I presume this appearance will be tied to the raid in Pandaria Remix. Perhaps Blizzard Entertainment will add a special currency for players to collect all the rare transmogs, mounts, and toys from this expansion.

All transmogs you unlock during Panadaria Remix are transferred to Dragonflight and, later, The War Within. So, it’s definitely worth investing your time and effort to get this appearance if you already didn’t collect it.

Wowhead’s datamine also mentions the Bones of Mannoroth. You’ll apparently be able to get this item by taking down Garrosh Hellscream on any difficulty above Looking for Raid. However, it’s unclear whether this will be a cosmetic item, a mount, or a toy.

All these items are expected to be available during Pandaria Remix, a special WoW mode that launches on May 16. While the mode is active, you can relive Mists of Pandaria, but faster than ever before. On top of that, you can reap unique rewards and level up new characters in preparation for the The War Within expansion.

