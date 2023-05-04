Is there a portal to Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight?

Zaralek Cavern is the newest zone added to WoW Dragonflight with the launch of Patch 10.1 on May 2. And since the zone is located deep underground, it does take a bit of effort to get there in comparison to some of the expansion’s other major locales.

Unfortunately, there’s no portal that will quickly take you to Zaralek Cavern (as of yet). The only way to get back to Zaralek Cavern is to fly through one of its three entrances. And frankly, that’s not the worst thing in the world; the winding tunnel that you have to Dragonride through to serpentine your way into the zone is an experience that doesn’t really get old.

Engineers who have leveled up their Profession Knowledge to make the most out of the Wyrmhole Generator will be able to configure the item to work in Zaralek Cavern, but most players will have to hoof it into the zone the old-fashioned way.

Still, there is an alternative that can teleport you back to the main city of Zaralek Cavern, Loamm, as long as you’re inside the zone. Here’s how to get it for yourself.

How to get the Niffen Diggin’ Mitts in WoW Dragonflight

There is a quick way to get back to Loamm from within Zaralek Cavern. Once you reach Renown level six with the Loamm Niffen, you’ll be rewarded with a toy called the Niffen Diggin’ Mitts, which will allow you to teleport back to Loamm from any point within the Cavern. You can’t use the Niffen Diggin’ Mitts outside Zaralek Cavern, though, so you’ll have to manually fly into the Cavern if you want to get there from Valdrakken (or any other point in the Dragon Isles).

The Niffen Diggin’ Mitts are a reward for reaching Renown six with the Loamm Niffen. Although reputation gains with the Loamm Niffen come at a relatively slower rate than most other factions, you should still be able to reach the milestone after completing world quests, public activities, and Patch 10.1 campaign chapters in Zaralek Cavern.

After reaching Renown level six, return to Loamm and speak with Mimuup to claim your Niffen Diggin’ Mitts and get your own personal shortcut back to the Niffen city.