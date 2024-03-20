How to quickly level up in WoW Plunderstorm

Unlike other battle royales, World of Warcraft Plunderstorm has a unique mechanic that sees you leveling up to get stronger.

Plunderstorm’s level-up system is different to the Renown track with Keg Leg’s Crew. In total, there are 10 levels in this game mode, and each level gives you more health and makes your abilities deal more damage. While new abilities are great for taking down players and bosses, levels give you the upper hand in combat, and you should focus on leveling up as well as PvP. Here’s how to quickly level up in Plunderstorm.

How to level up in WoW Plunderstorm

One of the ways to get experience is to collect it. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When you jump into a match in Plunderstorm, you’ll see an experience bar at the bottom of your screen. You get experience and level up by:

Defeating trash packs

Killing enemy players

Taking down rare bosses

Collecting experience (on the ground)

You can stick to farming mobs or taking out players if you want, but it’s better to combine all four methods.

Fastest way to level up in WoW Plunderstorm

You might think the fastest way to level up is by defeating players, but you actually get the most experience for killing trash packs and bosses. If you simply wander around the map, hunting for players, you’ll be underleveled, and your odds of surviving combat (no matter how skilled you are) are very low. Levels play a huge role in Plunderstorm, and I’d say they’re even more significant than abilities. Not only do you deal more damage when you level up, you also have more health and are tougher to take down.

Best spots to farm experience in WoW Plunderstorm

If I were you, I’d stick to points of interest like Ar’gorok, Stromgarde Keep, and Witherbark Village for the best experience gains. Points of interest are packed with mobs, and you can take them out easily, but they’re often overcrowded. Lots of players want a strong start and might head to these locations for abilities and experience. So, I advise you land as soon as you can, get an ability or two, then take out the players. When you’ve cleared the area, focus on farming mobs.

