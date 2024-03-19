All new spells in WoW Plunderstorm

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm is a limited-time battle royale game mode wherein players gradually unlock new spells and abilities over the course of a single match. Given that this mode does away with traditional classes, your spells will be all new.

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm came as a surprise announcement on March 19, with Blizzard creating an entirely separate game mode without the need for any expansions. The game contains its own rewards and progression system.

To get the most gold possible to obtain these exclusive rewards, you need to outlast your competition. Before jumping into your first game, you may want to know the spells at your disposal.

All spells in WoW Plunderstorm

The Storm Archon is just one of the various offensive, AoE spells that you can pick up in a lobby.

Every player in World of Warcraft starts off a Plunderstorm game with a basic attack and Health Brew as a form of attack and healing. Your Slash attack does minimal damage, so you’ll definitely want to upgrade to more powerful spells early on, which you can find by looting chests and beating enemy players. After gaining spells on your action bar, you can upgrade these abilities by leveling up and completing quests.

Although many of the spells listed below may bear resemblance to class abilities from retail World of Warcraft, these are all new and seemingly exclusive to Plunderstorm. Below is every current Plunderstorm spell that we know and its effect.

Offensive Spell List

Spell Spell Type Description Earth Breaker AoE

Stun Area of effect spell that stuns and damages all nearby enemies around the caster within 12 yards. Fire Whirl AoE

Mobility Area of effect spell that engulfs the player in flames and sends you rushing forward. You deal fire damage to all enemies you pass by. Holy Shield Projectile Projectile spell that sends a holy shield forward, damaging any enemies in its path. You can trigger an explosion of holy damage while triggering the spell again after the shield has been thrown. Mana Sphere Projectile

Charge Projectile spell that creates and sends forward a mana sphere. This projectile damages and knocks back all enemies it passes through. You can hold the spell to increase the sphere’s size, although this will take more time to cast. Rime Arrow Guaranteed Hit

Single Target Projectile spell that fires an arrow directly to your target. This arrow explodes and damages both the target and any nearby enemies. Searing Axe Melee Melee attack that deals high damage and knocks back enemies. Slicing Winds Charge

Mobility A mobility based spell that launches you forward and damages any enemies in your path with slicing damage. Star Bomb AoE Channeling spell that conjures a large bomb that explodes after a brief delay. Any nearby enemies within a 40-yard range are pulled into the blast. Storm Archon Line AoE Area of effect spell that casts one of four elements in a line cast. Recast the ability to add another element. Toxic Smackerel Melee Melee attack that hits the enemy in front of you with a fish that deals poison damage and inflicts damage-over-time. If the target has already been poisoned, the attack deals bonus damage.

Utility Spells

Spell Spell Type Description Explosive Caltrops Backwards Leap

Mobility

Root Backwards leap that spreads small explosives in your path. Triggering these caltrops causes damage and slows enemies. Fade to Shadow Stealth

Teleport Stealth spell that allows you to fade from view and teleports you in the direction that you are moving. This only last for a short duration before the invisibility fades. Faeform Mobility

CC Counter Transforms you into a fae creature that has immunity from debuffs. This also increases your movement speed and damage reduction for a short time. Hunter’s Chains Single Target

Pull/Charge A single target spell that launches chains and latches onto your desired target. Recast the ability to hurl yourself forward, dealing damage and speeding closer to the opponent. If the chained target moves out of range, they are pulled back towards you. Lightning Bulwark Buff

Damage/Debuff reduction Defensive spell that cancels out damage dealt briefly. An attack will increase your movement speed, remove debuffs, and hurts nearby enemies with lightning damage. Windstorm Projectile

Stun Launches a projectile Windstorm forward, damaging and stunning the first enemy struck by the spell. Steel Traps Root Launches small steel traps onto the ground. Anyone that steps on a trap is damaged and briefly rooted. Quaking Leap Mobility

Stun Sends you forward in a large arc. Upon landing you crash down, damaging and stunning all nearby enemies. Whenever mid air, recast the spell to crash down. Repel Buff

Silence Conjure an arcane barrier that repels all damage or debuffs. Silences and knocks back all enemies surrounding the caster. Snowdrift AoE

Slow Conjures an area of effect snowy blizzard starting at the caster. This slows all enemies with a stacking effect.

Although not a permanent addition to World of Warcraft at this time, Plunderstorm is still set to last several weeks. It’s entirely possible Blizzard could add in more spells or alter the existing list of spells before Plunderstorm eventually ends.

