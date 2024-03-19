Is WoW Plunderstorm permanent?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 introduced Plunderstorm, an all-new battle royale game mode. This surprise hit servers today, although players are already curious if Plunderstorm is a permanent addition.

Plunderstorm is a game mode unlike anything the decades old MMO has seen before. This new form of World of Warcraft PvP is a 60-player, pirate-themed battle royale wherein you fight to be the last player or squad standing. This is an incredibly experimental game mode where there are no classic classes, skills, or abilities. Instead, you will gradually power up your character over the course of the match.

Blizzard managed to keep this surprise game mode under wraps up until the release date. You might want to know if Plunderstorm intends to stick around, or if you should grind out this new game mode while you can.

Is Plunderstorm a permanent game mode in WoW?

Plunderstorm kicks off on March 19. Image by Blizzard Entertainment.

No, World of Warcraft Plunderstorm is not a permanent game mode. In the content update released alongside the Plunderstorm trailer, Blizzard described the new battle-royale game mode as “a fun, new, limited-time, pirate-themed event of prodigious proportions lasting the next several weeks.”

Although Blizzard confirmed Plunderstorm is a limited time event, we still don’t know the exact end date. Developers only described the event as lasting for several weeks after launch. This could easily mean that this is a short two-week event, or an entire month long. The duration of this event may also depend on player reaction and popularity.

During this event you’re able to earn cosmetics, pets, and new mounts through a progression system entirely separate from the base game, maybe even collecting Plunder and earning Renown like a good pirate. Just in case the event may run shorter than expected, I’ve already started to grind out Plunderstorm games and I heavily recommend you do the same.

How to play WoW Plunderstorm

Although you can play as any of the available WoW races, these pirates have no faction in Plunderstorm. Image by Blizzard Entertainment.

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm is unprecedented not only because of the unique PvP playstyle never before seen in the MMO, but also because it exists entirely outside the base game. To play Plunderstorm, you do not need any expansion, only an active subscription.

To pick up Plunderstorm, all you need to do is follow the steps below:

Install retail World of Warcraft

Click on the Game Version tab in the bottom left of Battle.net

Click Launch

Create a new character unique to this event

Select either the solo or group version

Launch into the game

Plunderstorm does away with the traditional understanding of World of Warcraft classes, races, and abilities. As you progress throughout a game, you’ll slowly power up and build your character, collecting a wide array of class spells and abilities.

