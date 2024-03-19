How to earn Renown with Keg Leg’s Crew in WoW Plunderstorm

World of Warcraft received a battle royale mode, Plunderstorm, with Dragonflight patch 10.2.6. While most WoW content releases get teased one way or another, Plunderstorm took fans by surprise, and its rewards make them wonder about the quickest ways to earn Renown with Keg Leg’s Crew.

Recommended Videos

Keg Leg’s Crew is the main faction for the World of Warcraft Plunderstorm game mode in WoW and there are sweet rewards waiting for players if they decide to get Renown with them. Mounts, transmog items, and pets will make up the majority of the reward pool in Plunderstorm. Here’s how you can add them to your collection as fast as possible.

How can you earn Renown quickly with Keg Leg’s Crew in WoW Plunderstorm

Look for Plunder. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To earn Renown in WoW Plunderstorm, you’ll need to collect Plunder, the currency of this game mode. Plunder drops from monsters, other players, winning matches, and chests.

The quickest way to earn Renown in WoW Plunderstorm is to combine the PvE and PvP elements of the game mode. While opening chests and taking down monsters, you should keep an eye on nearby players and consider taking risks. You’ll maximize your Plunder income if you can successfully eliminate players while going through the PvE content, likely upgrading your spells along the way, too.

A Renown tier with Keg Leg’s Crew requires 2,500 Plunder, and you should be getting around 300-500 Plunder every match that lasts nine to 16 minutes. In total, there are 40 levels of Renown to achieve with Keg Leg’s Crew, and each tier will unlock a reward.

As you climb through the tiers, these rewards should automatically become available in your account, so you won’t need to chase after any NPCs/vendors. Some of the most eye-catching Renown rewards for Keg Leg’s Crew include the Parrot Mount and the Pirate Pepe Hat.

How long does it take to get maximum Renown with Keg Leg’s Crew in WoW Plunderstorm?

WoW Plunderstorm is a casual event. Even if you don’t grind it out, you should be able to collect all rewards in a couple of weeks. The event was designed with casual players in mind, so you don’t have to worry about dedicating all of your playtime to this one specific game mode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more