All WoW Plunderstorm rewards

Blizzard has announced a new limited-time game mode for World of Warcraft called Plunderstorm, and it comes with its own set of rewards for you to earn.

Plunderstorm came as a surprise announcement on March 19, with Blizzard describing it as World of Warcraft’s spin on the battle royale formula. Even if you’re not particularly interested in battle royales, you may want to check out Plunderstorm since it has its own reward track, which contains items you can use in the main MMORPG and even World of Warcraft Classic.

Every unlockable reward in WoW Plunderstorm

There are 40 Renown levels of rewards available in Plunderstorm, all of which are appropriately pirate-themed given the mode is all about, well, plundering loot. For every level of Renown you earn from Plunderstorm matches, you receive a new reward. At the time of writing, Plunderstorm hasn’t gone live yet, so the full list of rewards isn’t available, but it’s reasonable to assume there are 40 rewards exactly—one for each level.

The announcement video and blog post on Blizzard’s website revealed a handful of cosmetics you can expect to earn, which we’ve listed below, though Blizzard didn’t specify the levels at which you unlock them. We’ll be sure to update this article with the full reward track once Plunderstorm launches.

Plunderlord parrot mount

Who’s a pretty boy? Image via Blizzard

Every good pirate needs a parrot companion. But what if it’s you perching on the parrot instead of the other way around? This mount is the answer to that question, letting you ride atop this dapper-looking parrot as you roam the lands of Azeroth.

Pirate cosmetics

A sense of style is important for pirates. Image via Blizzard

How can you plunder for loot or stand among the Keg Leg’s crew if you don’t look the part? Fortunately, you can unlock some proper pirate fashion that’ll leave you looking more like a captain than a crewmate.

Pirate Pepe costume

Now he’s the prettiest boy of all. Image via Blizzard

The WoW community’s beloved Pepe has also joined in the Plunderstorm fun, with him getting an adorable pirate outfit of his own. Forget parrots, Pepe would make the perfect first mate.

Bubbles the crab pet

I’ve known Bubbles for two seconds and I’d already die for him. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard YouTube

You can already acquire crabs as Hunter pets in WoW, but Bubbles the crab is easily much cuter than any of them. With its little crown, Bubbles might even outrank Pepe in terms of cuteness.

