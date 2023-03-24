How to start and complete the Old Hatreds questline in WoW Dragonflight

The stars of Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 are, without a doubt, the Zskera Vaults and the Primordial Stones. But, this filler patch has a lot more to offer than just mindless grind for Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones. The Forbidden Reach hides many secrets, but one true gem of a story that came to the game with this patch features is the Old Hatreds questline.

In this questline, Baine Bloodhoof has ventured alone to the Ohn’ahran Plains to find his old friend who has gone missing. Mayla Highmountain is worried to leave him alone in his distress, so she asks players to keep a close eye on them.

If you want to help Baine solve a mystery and come to terms with the past, here’s how you can start and complete the Old Hatreds questline in Dragonflight.

How to start the Old Hatreds questline in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Old Hatreds questline starts in Valdrakken with Mayla Highmountain at 50.77, 57.90 coordinates. Mayla Highmountain should be at the mentioned location since the release of Patch 10.0.7 and she will offer you the first quest in the questline—A Debt That Must Be Paid. The quest sends you to Ohn’ahran Plains to seek out Baine Bloodhoof.

How to complete the Old Hatreds questline in WoW Dragonflight

Once you accept Mayla’s first quest and head to the Ohn’ahran Plains, you’ll talk to Baine and continue and complete the questline by accepting and completing the following quests:

Scars from the Past A Tomul-tuous Beginning The Search for Bovan Windtotem Resupplying Supplies A Place of Refuge Delivering Bad News Pinewood Trail Joint Rescue Operation A Proper Shikaar Send-Off Bovan’s Last Hope Optimistic Mystic What Words Are Worth Desperate Rescue Saving Bovan Windtotem See Red Old Hatreds Case Closed Letting Go

Rewards for completing the Old Hatreds questline in WoW Dragonflight

At the moment, there are two cosmetic rewards you’ll get after you complete the Old Hatreds questline—Display of Strength toy and Ancestral Bloodhoof Totem cloak for Taurens only. According to Wowhead, there might be a hidden third reward—Ancestor’s Mace which will, again, be a Tauren-only weapon transmog. The third award still isn’t confirmed and we don’t know how exactly you can get your hands on one of these.