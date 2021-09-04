How to fix wow51900118 in World of Warcraft?

World of Warcraft is one of the oldest and most popular MMORPGs in the market, and not just because of its gameplay experience. WoW has kept up with the times, and the never-ending support from the developers made it so that no error or bug could be able to stay in the game for a long time.

Though developers try their best to ship every patch without any flaws, there can always be side effects when a patch hits the servers, causing errors that prevent players from logging into WoW. It doesn’t always have to be a bug or error, however. Blizzard will sometimes shut down its servers for maintenance, and players won’t be able to connect to the game no matter what they do.

This has been the case for the error “wow51900118” since it started popping up right after Blizzard started maintenance. The development team tries to schedule these maintenance during off-hours to reduce the number of affected players, but there will always be those night owls who enjoy gaming during off-hours.

If you’re receiving the “wow51900118” error, chances are there is scheduled maintenance going on. Sometimes Blizzard decides to start an hour or so earlier before the scheduled time, so if you get the “wow51900118” error and it’s the maintenance day, you’ll have no choice but to wait for Blizzard to do its magic.

Scheduled maintenances often get announced in the forums or inside the game. You can always check out community hubs like Reddit, where players will flock to during these off-hours, and fans who didn’t know there was maintenance will potentially create threads asking if there’s an ongoing one.

While some players use the maintenance as an excuse to hit the bed, others may decide to count the minutes before the maintenance is over so they can be the first ones to hop back into the action.