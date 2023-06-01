Here are all of the WoW Trading Post rewards for June 2023

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post is getting a complete restock when the clock rolls over into the month of June. Players can expect the usual lineup of items to include transmog sets, cosmetic items, pets, and mounts.
This month, three mounts will be available in the Trading Post. Two will be purchasable via Trader’s Tender and the other will have to be earned with Travel Points. Regardless, if you’ve been looking to expand your WoW mount collection, June will present a perfect opportunity to bring more mounts into your stable.
Traditionally, mounts have been among the most expensive Trading Post items, and in June, you’ll find that’s no different. You’ll need nearly 2,000 Trader’s Tender stocked up if you want to purchase both of the mounts that are available, in addition to many of the other items found in the Trading Post lineup. Thankfully, May featured many low-price-point items in the Trading Post, so if you’ve been saving up for a special item, now might be the time to spend any Trader’s Tender you may have banked.
Cindermane Charger (Mount, 900 Trader’s Tender)
Royal Swarmer’s Reins (Mount, 800 Trader’s Tender)
Ensemble: Helarjar Berserker Warplate (Transmog set, 750 Trader’s Tender)
Buzzworth (Pet, 600 Trader’s Tender)
Soulburner Bardiche (Polearm, 550 Trader’s Tender)
Sunspire Battle Staff (Staff, 500 Trader’s Tender)
Flame-Forged Fel Fang (Dagger, 450 Trader’s Tender)
Jewel of the Firelord (Helmet, 400 Trader’s Tender)
Emberstone Dress (Robe, 150 Trader’s Tender)
Sentinel’s Tower Shield (Shield, 150 Trader’s Tender)
Pustulent Demonheart Fetish (Off-hand, 150 Trader’s Tender)
Ensemble: Wanderer’s Carrot Trappings (Helmet, Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)
Ensemble: Vagabond’s Carrot Trappings (Helmet, Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)
Veteran Grunt’s Chopper (Two-handed Axe, 50 Trader’s Tender)
Magister’s Jeweled Drape (Cloak, 50 Trader’s Tender)
Shifty Merchant’s Tunic (Shirt, 50 Trader’s Tender)
Bonus Reward: Quawks (Mount, 1000 Travel Points)
These items will go live when the month of June begins in your WoW region. Until then, you should make an attempt to purchase any items that are going away with the conclusion of the May Trading Post. Additionally, you should freeze any items you’d like to see move over into your personal inventory for next month’s Trading Post.