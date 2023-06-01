Here are all of the WoW Trading Post rewards for June 2023

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Trading Post is getting a complete restock when the clock rolls over into the month of June. Players can expect the usual lineup of items to include transmog sets, cosmetic items, pets, and mounts.

This month, three mounts will be available in the Trading Post. Two will be purchasable via Trader’s Tender and the other will have to be earned with Travel Points. Regardless, if you’ve been looking to expand your WoW mount collection, June will present a perfect opportunity to bring more mounts into your stable.

Traditionally, mounts have been among the most expensive Trading Post items, and in June, you’ll find that’s no different. You’ll need nearly 2,000 Trader’s Tender stocked up if you want to purchase both of the mounts that are available, in addition to many of the other items found in the Trading Post lineup. Thankfully, May featured many low-price-point items in the Trading Post, so if you’ve been saving up for a special item, now might be the time to spend any Trader’s Tender you may have banked.

Cindermane Charger (Mount, 900 Trader’s Tender)

A former Recruit-a-Friend mount, the Cindermane Charger returns in this month’s Trading Post | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Royal Swarmer’s Reins (Mount, 800 Trader’s Tender)

The Royal Swarmer is a bug mount that looks a lot like something you’d find in southern Kalimdor | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Helarjar Berserker Warplate (Transmog set, 750 Trader’s Tender)

An Orc stands tall wearing the Viking-inspired Helarjar Berserker Warplate | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Buzzworth (Pet, 600 Trader’s Tender)

Buzzworth, a bumblebee pet that resembles the Honeyback Harvester from Battle for Azeroth | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Soulburner Bardiche (Polearm, 550 Trader’s Tender)

A heavy polearm that a demon might wield | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sunspire Battle Staff (Staff, 500 Trader’s Tender)

The Sunspire Battle Staff is a vibrant orange staff made of living earth | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Flame-Forged Fel Fang (Dagger, 450 Trader’s Tender)

A Vulpera models two bright-green daggers | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jewel of the Firelord (Helmet, 400 Trader’s Tender)

A blazing orange crown that illuminates the player’s eyes | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Emberstone Dress (Robe, 150 Trader’s Tender)

A common white dress | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sentinel’s Tower Shield (Shield, 150 Trader’s Tender)

A purple and bronze shield resembling those used by Night Elves | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pustulent Demonheart Fetish (Off-hand, 150 Trader’s Tender)

The Pustulent Demonheart Fetish is wriggling heart held by two bone-chains | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Carrot Trappings (Helmet, Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

A Void Elf wears an orange cloak and hood | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Carrot Trappings (Helmet, Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

A Night Elf wears a draped hood and long orange cloak | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Veteran Grunt’s Chopper (Two-handed Axe, 50 Trader’s Tender)

The Veteran Grunt’s Chopper is a rusted two-handed axe | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Magister’s Jeweled Drape (Cloak, 50 Trader’s Tender)

The Magister’s Jeweled Drape is a green-and-gold cloak that resembles many capes from Wrath of the Lich King | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shifty Merchant’s Tunic (Shirt, 50 Trader’s Tender)

A Kul Tiran poses with the Shifty Merchant’s Tunic, a white-and-navy undershirt | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bonus Reward: Quawks (Mount, 1000 Travel Points)

Not to be confused with Squawks, Quawks is a purple parrot mount that can be earned in the Trading Post this month | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These items will go live when the month of June begins in your WoW region. Until then, you should make an attempt to purchase any items that are going away with the conclusion of the May Trading Post. Additionally, you should freeze any items you’d like to see move over into your personal inventory for next month’s Trading Post.

