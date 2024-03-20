Best places to drop in WoW Plunderstorm

The most important decision you can make in the new World of Warcraft battle royale game mode, Plunderstorm, is where to drop when starting a new game.

With well over a dozen marked and unmarked points of interest on the Arathi Highlands map, you’ll need to carefully choose where you want to start each game and if you want to battle players right from the get-go. Some of the locations in WoW Plunderstorm are hidden from the map and not marked when you open it up. Some of the best landing spots (and overall POIs to loot once you start getting later in the game) don’t have map markers, and it’s there that some of the strongest loot and upgrades can be found.

When you start any game of Plunderstorm, you want to get levels quickly by defeating enemies in PvE combat, in addition to gathering a lineup of spells that you can add to your build and start upgrading. The player (or team) with the highest level upgrades usually tends to win early-game skirmishes, so be sure to lock in a good set of abilities as soon as possible.

Here are three of the best landing spots where you can choose to drop at the start of each game of WoW Plunderstorm.

Where to drop in WoW Plunderstorm

From left to right: Refuge Pointe, Go’shek Farm, and the Circle of East Binding. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Go’shek Farm

The Go’shek Farm in the near-center of the map is one of the best places you can drop in Plunderstorm, largely due to how many magical and golden chests you’re going to encounter in the area. Apart from the elite Syndicate Reapers you can farm for XP here, there are also plenty of mobs that patrol the perimeter of the farm. Plus, with how open this area is, you’re going to be able to spot enemies that want to fight you from far away, giving you enough time to make a decision as to whether or not you want to engage them.

Circle of East Binding

The elite enemies at the Circle of East Binding are well-hidden and full of XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This area is unmarked on the map, but it’s easily one of the best places to drop off the rip, especially in a duos setting. With four elite enemies at the circle, as well as several chests to loot, you can definitely walk away from this area with three quick levels and a near-full lineup of abilities in almost every game. The quicker you clear this camp, the quicker you can run to Hammerfall next door and try to take down some under-leveled foes.

Refuge Pointe

The Alliance has been kicked out of Refuge Pointe in Plunderstorm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another unmarked area (surprisingly), the Alliance home base of Refuge Pointe is almost always packed with chests and mobs to take down. Plus, with how closely packed together the mobs are at Refuge Pointe, you can easily crash-land into a pack and wipe out a handful of targets with your parrot’s impact.

