Points of interest, or POIs for short, are special locations in battle royale games where you can find loot or challenge special bosses for upgrades. In World of Warcraft Plunderstorm, there are a few POIs you should definitely pay a visit to.

Recommended Videos

Taking place on the Arathi Highlands map, Plunderstorm is a limited-time battle royale game mode where you level up and try to survive while facing other players—and the storm. You can increase your odds of surviving by finding the best abilities and heading out to points of interest to level up. Here are all the POIs in Plunderstorm.

List of all POIs in WoW Plunderstorm

Arathi Highlands map in Plunderstorm. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plunderstorm currently has only one map—Arathi Highlands, a zone first added to WoW when it released in 2004. It saw two revamps, one in Cataclysm and one in Battle for Azeroth. It’s essentially unchanged from the BFA version for Plunderstorm.

The battle royale was clearly designed for WoW players—being in a familiar setting will help existing players adjust for the new mechanics. The only new subzone is Brew Bay, but this serves as a lobby where you can test out abilities, check your Renown, and practice combat.

Here’s a list of all POIs in Plunderstorm:

Ar’gorok

Newstead

Stormgarde Keep

Go’shek Farm

Dabyrie’s Farmstead

Hammerfall

Witherbark Village

Will Blizzard add more POIs in WoW Plunderstorm?

I doubt that Blizzard will add more POIs to Plunderstrom because it’s a limited mode. If fans like it and it returns in the future, Blizzard will probably change the map and use a different zone instead.

This, of course, depends on what WoW players think of the new battle royale mode and if it catches on. If it turns out the fanbase is only playing it for rewards, and its popularity dwindles after a couple of weeks, Plunderstorm probably won’t come back. It’s still too early to tell, but Blizzard will surely keep the fans posted.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more