Best spells to use in WoW Plunderstorm

World of Warcraft is a game of learning curves, and for those looking to fight for survival and earn rewards in the new limited-time Plunderstorm event, they’ll need to learn about the new abilities.

A handful of new abilities have been added to WoW just for Plunderstorm, prompting players to hop into the new mode right away and experiment. Players have a smaller action bar in Plunderstorm, with room for two offensive spells and two utility spells that can be looted and swapped out during a match. Additionally, there’s a space for a single-use item.

Coming across a pool of spells on the ground during a Plunderstorm game can be a little overwhelming at first, especially when enemy players are chasing you down. While different spell types appeal to different players based on what WoW classes they like, we feel like these Plunderstorm spells are a cut above the rest.

Best offensive spells to use in WoW Plunderstorm

Fire Whirl

Fire Whirl has quickly emerged as a favorite spell among Plunderstorm players. After a short cast, the player is engulfed in a fiery whirlwind that deals damage to all enemies you pass through. The player has full movement control over the Fire Whirl, meaning they can stay locked onto mobile targets. It deals an incredible amount of damage, and it can also provide some usage as an escape tool if other methods are on a cooldown.

Searing Axe

Searing Axe is one of the best offensive abilities in terms of pure damage and can turn the tide during a chaotic melee range fight. In addition to its high damage output, Searing Axe also knocks back enemy players. Quickly clearing mobs to level up is a lot easier with an ability like Searing Axe in your pocket.

Holy Shield

Holy Shield is one of the top ranged options in the offensive spell category. It fires a shield forward, damaging all enemies in its path, giving it good mob clearing potential, before it returns back to you. It also can be cast again to trigger an explosion wherever the shield is, which can either be used on an enemy at a distance or around yourself.

Best utility spells to use in WoW Plunderstorm

In addition to these utility spells, abilities like Faeform or Fade to Shadow are good escape options. But given that several items provide escapability as well, we think you should prioritize utility spells that grant other benefits.

Snowdrift

Snowdrift is an incredibly valuable utility spell, creating a large area of effect that slows all enemies with a stacking effect. Being able to slow a large group is crucial in Plundestorm as it allows you to create distance to use ranged spells, escape, or keep multiple enemies grouped together to combo with another AoE attack.

Hunter’s Chains

Hunter’s Chains is arguably the best chase-down ability in Plunderstorm. Hunter’s Chains will latch onto a single targeted enemy. If an enemy moves out of range, they get pulled back to you, but you can also recast the ability while chained to hurl yourself toward the enemy and deal damage.

Lightning Bulwark

Lightning Bulwark is the ultimate defensive tool to activate in any fight. The spell briefly cancels out damage, and attacks made toward you will increase your movement speed, remove debuffs, and deal lightning damage to nearby enemies.

