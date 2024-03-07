WoW SoD: How to get Arathi Basin reputation in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Arathi Basin is the newest battleground added in World of Warcraft Classic’s second Season of Discovery phase, which means there are new factions to grind and rewards to earn.

There are two factions associated with Arathi Basin in WoW Classic, with the Alliance and Horde having access to one apiece. The Alliance faction for Arathi Basin is the League of Arathor, and the Horde faction is known as the Defilers. The two factions have open-world strongholds located in the Arathi Highlands, with the Alliance base being in Refuge Pointe, and the Horde having their base of operations located in Hammerfall.

Here’s how you can quickly grind reputation in Arathi Basin in WoW Classic and WoW SoD.

How to quickly earn Arathi Basin (League of Arathor/The Defilers) reputation in WoW Classic SoD

The easiest way to gain reputation with the League of Arathor and the Defilers in WoW Classic is by playing games of Arathi Basin. This battleground mode awards players 10 reputation every time your faction collects 200 resources during any given game. Since it takes over 40,000 reputation points to get from Neutral to Exalted, you’ll be playing a lot of Arathi Basin games if you want to get your rep all the way up.

Thankfully, you can speed the process up by completing quests, including Claiming Arathi Basin, as well as The Battle for Arathi Basin, each of which requires you to participate in the battleground and reward several hundred reputation points each.

You can also earn extra reputation for your Arathi Basin faction in WoW Classic‘s open world by participating in the Stranglethorn Vale Blood Moon PvP event during SoD phase two.

You can effectively trade Blood Coins for Arathi Basin rep at this vendor in Stranglethorn Vale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One Silver Blood Coin can be exchanged with Mai’zin at the Gurubashi Arena for a Shipment of Stranglethorn Lumber, which can then be turned in at your WoW Classic faction representative back in the Arathi Highlands for a total of 200 reputation points. Even better, your turn-ins of Stranglethorn Lumber are repeatable too.