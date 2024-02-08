WoW SoD: How to queue up for Arathi Basin in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Apart from open-world PvP events, including the new Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale, battlegrounds will still be worth doing in phase two of WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Arathi Basin is the new battleground in phase two of WoW SoD, and just as players farmed Warsong Gulch repeatedly during the first phase of SoD, the focus will now shift to Arathi Basin. Completing battles in the basin will net you reputation as well as powerful phase two loot.

You can start playing Arathi Basin immediately in the second phase of Season of Discovery simply by speaking with an appropriate Arathi Basin battlemaster. Here’s how you can queue up for Arathi Basin in the second phase of WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Where to find the Arathi Basin battlemasters in WoW Classic

Once you’re eligible to enter Arathi Basin at level 20, you can do so by queuing up at one of the battlemasters located in Azeroth’s capital cities. Every faction capital in WoW has battlemasters waiting to send you into a battleground, and you can find them by speaking to any city guard.

The most popular battlemaster locations for the two respective factions can be found in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Honor and Ironforge’s Military Ward, although it truly does not matter which battlemaster you speak to if you want to enter Arathi Basin—or any battleground for that matter.

The Ararthi Basin battlemasters can be found in the Arathi Highlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, you could head to the Arathi Highlands and speak with an NPC there to enter the battleground. The Alliance and Horde both have open-world footholds in the Arathi Highlands that serve as their bases of operations for the ongoing battle. Alliance players can go to Refuge Pointe and speak with Radulf Leder while Horde players can find the Black Bride in Hammerfall.