WoW SoD: How to get the Greater Insignia PvP trinkets in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Come and get your PvP trinkets!
Published: Feb 8, 2024 10:18 am
Blizzard Entertainment added Greater Insignia PvP trinkets to World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two that remove all crowd control effects. 

While the Alliance gets Greater Insignia of the Alliance, the Horde gets Greater Insignia of the Horde. PvP trinkets in WoW Classic are normally designed for specific classes and only remove certain movement-impairing effects. For example, Shaman trinkets remove stun, root, and slow, but not polymorph or charm. Greater Insignia PvP trinkets are universal and remove all CCs. So, here’s how to get the Greater Insignia PvP trinkets in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

How to get the Greater Insignia PvP trinket in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can purchase the Greater Insignia PvP trinket in Season of Discovery once you reach rank five. This is the PvP rank you earn for reaching 15,000 Honor rating after the weekly reset. Alliance get the Sergeant Major title, while Horde get the First Sergeant title.

After you have rank five, you can purchase the Greater Insignia from PvP vendors in your capital cities. That means Orgrimmar for Horde and Stormwind for Alliance. 

Where to buy the Greater Insignia PvP trinket as the Horde in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Map of Orgrimmar, showing where you can buy Greater Insignia PvP trinket
PvP trinket vendor location in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Horde players can buy the Greater Insignia of the Horde from Sergeant Ba’sha (Accessoires Quartermaster) in Orgrimmar for one gold and 50 silver before faction discounts. You can find this NPC between the Valley of Strength and the Valley of Spirits after you cross the bridge from the flight master and head to the right. Ba’sha is standing in front of a big building at coordinates 41.6, 68.6. This vendor sells PvP rewards

Where to buy the Greater Insignia PvP trinket as the Alliance in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Map of Stormwind, showing where you can buy Greater Insignia PvP trinket
PvP trinket vendor location in Stormwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can buy the Greater Insignia of the Alliance from Officer Areyn (Accessoires Quartermaster) in Old Town in Stormwind. She’s in front of the SI:7 headquarters, and it will cost you one gold and 50 silver before faction discounts. Remember, you need to have reached rank five before you can purchase it. 

