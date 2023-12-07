WoW SoD: All PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Season of Discovery is designed in the image of World of Warcraft Classic, meaning it uses old WoW Classic systems like PvP and ranks.

PvP in WoW Classic Season of Discovery works a bit different than in the retail version of the game. First, the only places you can PvP are battlegrounds and open-world zones. Each time you participate in a kill, you earn Honor, and that Honor is converted into your ranks. When you get a certain number of kills, you rank up, granting you access to better gear.

Here are all PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All currently available PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

During the first phase of Season of Discovery, PvP ranks cap at level three. This means you reach following ranks right now:

Rank Rating Points Alliance title Horde title One 15 Honorable Kills Private Scout Two 2000 rating Corporal Grunt Three 5000 rating Sergeant Sergeant

All PvP ranks available later in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Each next Season of Discovery update will increase PvP rank cap. There will be three more updates, and it’s hard to say how ranks will be divided across the phases. My guess is that each update will increase PvP rank cap by three to four ranks.

Rank Rating Points Alliance title Horde title Four 10,000 rating Master Sergeant Senior Sergeant Five 15,000 rating Sergeant Major First Sergeant Six 20,000 rating Knight Stone Guard Seven 25,000 rating Knight-Lieutenant Blood Guard Eight 30,000 rating Knight-Captain Legionnaire Nine 35,000 rating Knight-Champion Centurion 10 40,000 rating Lieutenant Commander Champion 11 45,000 rating Commander Lieutenant General 12 50,000 rating Marshal General 13 55,000 rating Field Marshal Warlord 14 60,000 rating Grand Marshal High Warlord

Each next rank offers unique PvP rewards, namely gear upgrades to dominate your opponents with ease.