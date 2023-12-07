WoW SoD: All PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

PvP ranks in Season of Discovery are capped!

WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
Season of Discovery is designed in the image of World of Warcraft Classic, meaning it uses old WoW Classic systems like PvP and ranks. 

PvP in WoW Classic Season of Discovery works a bit different than in the retail version of the game. First, the only places you can PvP are battlegrounds and open-world zones. Each time you participate in a kill, you earn Honor, and that Honor is converted into your ranks. When you get a certain number of kills, you rank up, granting you access to better gear. 

Here are all PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All currently available PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

During the first phase of Season of Discovery, PvP ranks cap at level three. This means you reach following ranks right now:

RankRating PointsAlliance titleHorde title
One15 Honorable KillsPrivateScout
Two2000 ratingCorporalGrunt
Three5000 rating SergeantSergeant

All PvP ranks available later in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

WoW player running with a flag in Warsong Gulch
Warsong Gulch is the only battleground available during phase one. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Each next Season of Discovery update will increase PvP rank cap. There will be three more updates, and it’s hard to say how ranks will be divided across the phases. My guess is that each update will increase PvP rank cap by three to four ranks.

RankRating PointsAlliance titleHorde title
Four10,000 ratingMaster SergeantSenior Sergeant
Five15,000 ratingSergeant MajorFirst Sergeant
Six20,000 ratingKnightStone Guard
Seven25,000 ratingKnight-LieutenantBlood Guard
Eight30,000 ratingKnight-CaptainLegionnaire
Nine35,000 ratingKnight-ChampionCenturion
1040,000 ratingLieutenant CommanderChampion
1145,000 ratingCommanderLieutenant General
1250,000 ratingMarshalGeneral
1355,000 ratingField MarshalWarlord
1460,000 ratingGrand MarshalHigh Warlord

Each next rank offers unique PvP rewards, namely gear upgrades to dominate your opponents with ease. 

