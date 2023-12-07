WoW SoD: All PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Season of Discovery is designed in the image of World of Warcraft Classic, meaning it uses old WoW Classic systems like PvP and ranks.
PvP in WoW Classic Season of Discovery works a bit different than in the retail version of the game. First, the only places you can PvP are battlegrounds and open-world zones. Each time you participate in a kill, you earn Honor, and that Honor is converted into your ranks. When you get a certain number of kills, you rank up, granting you access to better gear.
Here are all PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.
All currently available PvP ranks in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
During the first phase of Season of Discovery, PvP ranks cap at level three. This means you reach following ranks right now:
|Rank
|Rating Points
|Alliance title
|Horde title
|One
|15 Honorable Kills
|Private
|Scout
|Two
|2000 rating
|Corporal
|Grunt
|Three
|5000 rating
|Sergeant
|Sergeant
All PvP ranks available later in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Each next Season of Discovery update will increase PvP rank cap. There will be three more updates, and it’s hard to say how ranks will be divided across the phases. My guess is that each update will increase PvP rank cap by three to four ranks.
|Rank
|Rating Points
|Alliance title
|Horde title
|Four
|10,000 rating
|Master Sergeant
|Senior Sergeant
|Five
|15,000 rating
|Sergeant Major
|First Sergeant
|Six
|20,000 rating
|Knight
|Stone Guard
|Seven
|25,000 rating
|Knight-Lieutenant
|Blood Guard
|Eight
|30,000 rating
|Knight-Captain
|Legionnaire
|Nine
|35,000 rating
|Knight-Champion
|Centurion
|10
|40,000 rating
|Lieutenant Commander
|Champion
|11
|45,000 rating
|Commander
|Lieutenant General
|12
|50,000 rating
|Marshal
|General
|13
|55,000 rating
|Field Marshal
|Warlord
|14
|60,000 rating
|Grand Marshal
|High Warlord
Each next rank offers unique PvP rewards, namely gear upgrades to dominate your opponents with ease.