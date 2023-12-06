WoW SoD: All PvP rewards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, players can head to the Warsong Gulch battleground or Ashenvale to showcase their PvP skills while earning sweet rewards.

During phase one of Season of Discovery, you can earn new, never-before-seen gear, as well as the Ashenvale mount. The mount can be used only in Ashenvale, and it increases your movement speed by just 50 percent. Still, it’s a great mount for level 25. On top of this, you get a few significant gear upgrades.

Here are all PvP rewards you can get your hands on in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

All new PvP rewards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Only a couple of rewards have been revealed so far, and the new rewards still aren’t up, since Blizzard Entertainment is tweaking the Ashenvale PvP event.

Here are all known new PvP rewards:

All previous PvP rewards in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

PvP ranks cap in WoW Classic Season of Discovery at level three during the first phase. This means you can only get the gear from Sergeant Ba’sha if you’re Horde or Officer Areyn if you’re Alliance.

Here’s all the loot currently available in the game to purchase when you rank up:

Scout’s Tabard

Insignia of the Horde (Horde) / Insignia of the Alliance (Alliance) (CC-breaking trinket)

Sergeant’s Cloak (Horde) / Sergeant’s Cape (Alliance) (Stamina cape)

Senior Sergeant’s Insignia (Horde) / Master Sergeant’s Insignia (Alliance) (Spirit and Stamina neck)

First Sergeant’s Armguards (Horde) / Sergeant Major’s Armguards (Primary stat based on your class and Stamina wrist)

Location of PvP vendors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Horde PvP vendor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Horde PvP vendor, Sergeant Ba’sha, is located in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, in front of the big building. The exact coordinates are 41.42, 68.80.

Alliance PvP vendor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can find the Alliance PvP vendor, Officer Areyn, in Old Town in Stormwind, at the entrance of the big stone building near SI:7. Officer Areyn is at the 73.70, 53.42 coordinates.