WoW SoD: How to get the Pain Suppression Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery not only introduced Skill Books, but brought back dozens of Runes to scatter across vanilla Azeroth. Pain Suppression is a Priest Rune that can help healers keep their party members alive.

As with many of the new Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, getting Pain Suppression requires you to skip around Azeroth and enter difficult dungeons. For this Rune, you’ll need to gather Graveyard Echoes across four different locations and eventually use this ethereal item in the Scarlet Monastery dungeon.

If you are trying to get the Pain Suppression Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s second phase, this is what you’ll need to do.

Where to find the Graveyard Echoes in WoW SoD

Before you can go to the Scarlet Monastery to claim the Pain Suppression Rune, you need to gather four Graveyard Echoes from across the map. You can get Graveyard Echoes by going to the graveyards below and interacting with a headstone.

To collect all the necessary echoes, you’ll need to visit the Swamp of Sorrows, Theramore Isle in the Dustwallow Marsh, and Go’shek’s Farm in Arathi Highlands. I recommend getting the Scarlet Monastery Graveyard Echo last as you need to go into the Graveyard wing and collect the Echo in the actual dungeon. It can be found usually where the Headless Horseman seasonal boss spawns in the dungeon.

Interact with the headstones in the Scarlet Graveyard to get this Graveyard Echo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With all four of the Graveyard Echoes in hand, you are then ready to venture into the Scarlet Monastery – Library Wing to get the Memory of a Leader’s Betrayal, which will reward you with this Priest Rune.

How to get the Memory of a Leader’s Betrayal in WoW SoD

Once you enter into the Scarlet Monastery – Library instance you will encounter four statues. These statues correspond with the Graveyard Echoes you have already collected. To finish the final part of this puzzle and get your Pain Suppression Rune, all you need to do is interact with the four statues in the correct order:

1. Warrior – Swamp Echo (Swamp of Sorrows)

Swamp Echo (Swamp of Sorrows) 2. Mage – Arathi Echo (Arathi Highlands)

Arathi Echo (Arathi Highlands) 3. Paladin – Theramore Echo (Dustwallow Marsh)

Theramore Echo (Dustwallow Marsh) 4. Priest – Graveyard Echo (Scarlet Monastery – Graveyard)

After this, you will receive the Memory of a Leader Betrayal in your inventory. Open your bag and right-click on the item to get the Pain Suppression Rune.

Pain Suppression Rune in WoW SoD, explained

Pain Suppression is a Priest Rune that can be engraved on any wearable boots. This is an instant cast spell that briefly reduces all damage taken by a friendly target by 40 percent and increases resistance to Dispel mechanics for eight seconds.

This is an incredibly valuable tool as it works like a Paladin bubble. If you need to switch attention to another low-health party member while your tank or another player holds aggro, then this is your perfect tool to keep everyone healed.