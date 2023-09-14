5 of the rarest WoW cosmetic transmog items you can farm

These five transmog items are even rarer than some of the most elusive mounts.

If there’s one thing World of Warcraft players just love doing, it’s farming rare items—we’ll let you decide if that statement is sarcastic or not.

Rare items are, in many ways, a major reason why a strong contingent of WoW players keep coming back to the game. Whether you’re chasing a rare mount like Invincible or you’re going after an incredibly rare weapon that you can use for transmog, there’s a certain thrill (and mundanity) that comes along with the process of logging in every Tuesday and running the same raid over and over again across multiple characters in hopes that this time, the one-percent chance drop rate will finally fall in your favor.

All of the cosmetic items mentioned on this list are farmable, meaning you’ll have to go into dungeons and raids to get your hands on them. Items that you can get by completing a a quest line or by way of an achievement aren’t going to be mentioned here. Only cosmetic transmog items with an unbearably low drop chance made the cut.

Here are five of the rarest WoW cosmetic items that you can farm for transmog right now.

Tusks of Mannoroth

Perhaps the most famous of all cosmetic items in WoW, the Tusks of Mannoroth are a plate shoulder item that resembles the iconic spaulders worn by former Horde warchief Garrosh Hellscream. The bone-brown shoulderguards make for one of the most legendary looks in all of WoW and are usually the centerpiece of whatever transmog set they’re a part of—especially if they’re being worn by Orc characters.

The Tusks of Mannoroth can be farmed off of Garrosh in the Siege of Orgrimmar on Mythic difficulty. The drop rate is absurdly low, making it one of the rarest cosmetics in the game.

Taeshalach

Taeshalach is the two-handed sword wielded by Aggramar, the penultimate boss of Antorus, the Burning Throne. This flaming weapon is perfect for any character building a fire-themed plate transmog and particularly fits in nicely with many themes that Warriors go for in their class fantasy. It only makes sense that the sword drops off of Aggramar and has a drop rate that’s well below one percent.

The First Satyr’s Spaulders

The First Satyr’s Spaulders are worn by Xavius. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It wouldn’t be a list of rare WoW items if the First Satyr’s Spaulders weren’t mentioned. These red-and-black leather shoulders drop off of Mythic Xavius in the Emerald Nightmare and are a great way to add an exclamation point on any dark, edgy red transmog sets. Rogues and Druids in particular will get some serious mileage out of the theming on these shoulders—that is, if they’re lucky enough to get them to drop. The First Satyr’s Spaulders have a drop chance of 0.3 percent, according to WoW database Wowhead. We recommend running the Emerald Nightmare on all of your leather-wearing characters each week to maximize your chances of getting these highly desirable shoulders.

Kor’kron Shaman’s Treasure

This set of armor mimics the armor worn by the Kor’kron Dark Shaman in the Siege of Orgrimmar. Haromm and Kardris are the two Shamans who wear this outfit, and you’ll have to fight them if you want a chance to steal their look. The drop rate on this whole Kor’kron Shaman’s Treasure set is definitely low (I haven’t seen it in-game in years) and is only wearable by Shaman players. Thankfully, the full armor set drops at once, so you don’t need to go scrounging around for it piece by piece.

Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief

The new Gorehowl model drops in Dawn of the Infinite. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s about time that Gorehowl, arguably the most legendary weapon in WoW history, got an updated model that’s worthy of transmog. Although the version of the axe that drops in Karazhan is timeless, this new edition of Grommash Hellscream’s personal weapon is texturally stronger and way more detailed. It was added to the game in Patch 10.1.5 and is farmable in the new Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. The new edition of Gorehowl drops off of the Time-Lost Battlefield encounter and shares the same appearance across Mythic and Heroic difficulties.

