How to get Exalted reputation with the Violet Eye in World of Warcraft

The Violet Eye is one of the easiest reputations to farm in World of Warcraft. All players need to do to get their reputation up with the faction is complete the Karazhan raid several times. Every enemy in the raid yields reputation, and full-clearing the raid will greatly increase your standing with the Violet Eye.

A full run of Karazhan will net you about 9,000 reputation with the Violet Eye, assuming you take down every boss and trash mob inside the raid. Reputation boosters such as the Darkmoon Faire buff or Humans’ Diplomacy racial passive will also help increase that number, making your Karazhan runs even more efficient.

Here’s how to quickly get Exalted with the Violet Eye in WoW.

How to farm Violet Eye reputation in WoW’s Karazhan raid

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Bosses in Karazhan yield approximately 200 reputation, while average trash mobs will give about 15 reputation per each mob taken down. It’s in your best interest to quickly defeat every enemy you can, as any max-level character will one-shot every mob and boss in the raid.

The biggest roadblock in your Violet Eye reputation grind will definitely come in the back half of Karazhan, when you’re forced to solo the Chess Event. There’s no skip for this boss fight, but thankfully, there are enough reputation gains to be had in the first half of Karazhan that soloing the raid beyond the Chess Event isn’t entirely necessary. Doing the entirety of the raid minus the bosses past the Chess Event will still net you upwards of 6,000 reputation in a single run.

Related: How to farm Honor Hold and Thrallmar reputation in World of Warcraft

In total, it should take you anywhere between six and eight weeks to go from Neutral to Exalted with the Violet Eye, assuming you run Karazhan each of those weeks.