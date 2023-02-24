How to farm Cenarion Expedition reputation in World of Warcraft

The Cenarion Expedition is one of the oldest reputations in World of Warcraft, and farming it all the way to Exalted is a simple process. Unlike modern reputations, the entirety of your Cenarion Expedition grind can be done by defeating dungeon enemies, making the process extremely straightforward.

There are three dungeons players can complete to earn reputation with the Cenarion Expedition: the Steamvault, the Underbog, and the Slave Pens. Completing all three of these dungeons on Heroic difficulty will reward your character with approximately 7,000 reputation each day. You can also complete the dungeons on Normal difficulty for significantly less reputation.

All three dungeons needed for the Cenarion Expedition can be found in Zangarmarsh’s Coilfang Reservoir. The sub-zone is also home to the Serpentshrine Cavern raid, although none of the enemies inside that instance will give you any reputation for the Cenarion Expedition.

How to most effectively gain Cenarion Expedition rep

It’s best to farm these dungeons with reputation bonuses active. The Darkmoon Faire reputation buff, as well as the bonus rep gains from The Burning Crusade Timewalking event, will provide a significant boost to your farming rate, potentially taking days off of the process. Still, there’s enough reputation to be found in the dungeons where if you really want to get Exalted with the Cenarion Expedition as soon as possible, getting a marginal increase from reputation bonuses won’t make or break your grind. If you’re farming all three dungeons back-to-back-to-back, we recommend doing the Underbog first, the Steamvault second, and the Slave Pens last.

Cenarion Expedition reputation can also be gained via quests in Outland. Questing hubs such as the Cenarion Refuge in Zangarmarsh and the Cenarion Thicket in the Terokkar Forest provide players with quests that give reputation for the faction.

Cenarion Expedition reputation rewards

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The most coveted reward associated with the Cenarion Expedition is the Cenarion War Hippogryph. The Cenarion War Hippogryph was one of the first flying mounts ever added to WoW all the way back in The Burning Crusade expansion. If you buy the mount for yourself, you’ll also get an account-wide achievement.

Upon reaching Exalted, you can speak with Fedryen Swiftspear at the Cenarion Refuge in Zangarmarsh (coordinates [79, 63]) to purchase the Cenarion War Hippogryph for 2,000 gold, as well as any other faction-associated items you may want to buy for your character’s inventory. Transmog items, profession recipes, and the Cenarion Expedition Tabard are also available for purchase once your reputation is up to par.