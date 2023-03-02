How to farm Honor Hold and Thrallmar reputation in World of Warcraft

Honor Hold and Thrallmar are likely the two first World of Warcraft factions players encounter when they start leveling in Outland. Alliance players will only have access to Honor Hold, while Horde players will be leveling their standing with Thrallmar. The two factions are based in Hellfire Peninsula on Outland.

If you’re taking a new character through the leveling experience from The Burning Crusade expansion, you’ll likely start gaining rep with Honor Hold or Thrallmar, as both of those factions are among the first you’ll see in the first zone of the expansion’s campaign. The two eponymous questing hubs are the first two major locations you’ll discover on Outland.

However, if you exhaust all of your quests in the zone and still want to reach Exalted with the factions, you’ll have to run some relevant dungeons. Here are the best ways you can quickly reach Exalted with Honor Hold and Thrallmar in WoW.

How to earn reputation with Honor Hold and Thrallmar

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Honor Hold/Thrallmar reputation can be earned by questing in Hellfire Peninsula, in addition to running dungeons in the zone. Assuming you run through the entire quest chain found in the zone and earn all of the possible reputation through open-world objectives, you’ll likely still need some reputation at the back end of your grind.

There are three dungeons that will provide reputation with Honor Hold and Thrallmar, and all of them can be conveniently located in the Hellfire Citadel subzone of Hellfire Peninsula. The three dungeons that yield rep with the two factions are Hellfire Ramparts, the Blood Furnace, and the Shattered Halls. If you’re going to be running these three dungeons in quick succession, we recommend starting with Hellfire Ramparts, then running the Blood Furnace, and finishing with Shattered Halls. It’s also recommended to complete the dungeons on Heroic difficulty in order to extract the most reputation possible.

Related: How to farm Cenarion Expedition reputation in World of Warcraft

The raid near Hellfire Citadel, Magtheridon’s Lair, does not give any direct reputation when defeating the mobs or one singular boss inside, although you will receive a quest in your quest log when you complete the raid for the first time called “The Fall of Magtheridon.” You can turn this into your respective faction leader at either Honor Hold or Thrallmar, depending on if your character is Alliance or Horde.

In total, it should take only two to three days worth of questing and running dungeons in WoW to reach Exalted with Honor Hold or Thrallmar.