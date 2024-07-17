Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
nyt mini clue for petty coat
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Petty coat NYT Crossword clue hits and answers

Misleading.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:39 am

It might be summer, but it’s time to look at the “Petty coat” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword and wrap up for this puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If word games were easy, they’d be no fun. There’s a reason people seek out answers for the daily NYT Mini Crossword—because it’s not easy. “Petty coat” is a prime example of this, and if you are struggling, I have the answer.

‘Petty coat?’ NYT July 17 Crossword solution

nyt mini crossword clue guide for petty coat
Not what you think. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It’s a homophone.
  • Hint 2: Animals wear this.
  • Hint 3: This answer’s not fair.
  • Hint 4: It begins with an “F.”

Four clues later, and it’s time to reveal the complete answer to one across today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

FUR” is the solution for the “Petty coat?” clue in July 17’s Crossword. This one is very tricky and requires a fair bit of thinking to work out. A petticoat is a garment/type of clothing people wear, but the clue is a clever play on words.

Swapping “petti” for “petty” leads to the clue’s animal-based nature (pet), and a creature’s regular type of clothing is quite simply fur.

All July 17 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

  • 1A Petty coat? — FUR
  • 4A Do penance — ATONE
  • 7A Gave in under pressure — CAVED
  • 8A Song played during the opening credits — THEME
  • 9A ___ Swanson, Nick Offerman’s role on “Parks and Recreation” — RON

Down

  • 1D “As a matter of ___ …” — FACT
  • 2D Home of Brigham Young University — UTAH
  • 3D Apt name for a dog who loves to run free — ROVER
  • 5D Pixar’s title clownfish — NEMO
  • 6D Biblical garden — EDEN

Difficulty of July 17 NYT ‘Petty coat’ clue, explained

I’m going to go ahead and say this is one of the trickier and more confusing clues I’ve seen in days—especially for an answer only three letters long! It’s a classic crossword hint and requires some outside-of-the-box thinking. Because it’s only three letters and no more, I’ll stick to a solid four out of five difficulty rating for this one. I think it’s only fur.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

If the challenge of more complex crossword clues only fuels your fire, remain locked in, as there are more out there. The LA Times and Washington Post are notoriously good tests of your mental acumen on the crossword front. Furthermore, Strands and Spelling Bee are also popular daily word games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.