Petty coat NYT Crossword clue hits and answers

It might be summer, but it’s time to look at the “Petty coat” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword and wrap up for this puzzle.

If word games were easy, they’d be no fun. There’s a reason people seek out answers for the daily NYT Mini Crossword—because it’s not easy. “Petty coat” is a prime example of this, and if you are struggling, I have the answer.

‘Petty coat?’ NYT July 17 Crossword solution

Not what you think. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It’s a homophone.

Animals wear this.

This answer's not fair.

Hint 4: It begins with an "F."

Four clues later, and it’s time to reveal the complete answer to one across today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

“FUR” is the solution for the “Petty coat?” clue in July 17’s Crossword. This one is very tricky and requires a fair bit of thinking to work out. A petticoat is a garment/type of clothing people wear, but the clue is a clever play on words.

Swapping “petti” for “petty” leads to the clue’s animal-based nature (pet), and a creature’s regular type of clothing is quite simply fur.

All July 17 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

1A Petty coat? — FUR

4A Do penance — ATONE

7A Gave in under pressure — CAVED

8A Song played during the opening credits — THEME

9A ___ Swanson, Nick Offerman's role on "Parks and Recreation" — RON

Down

1D “As a matter of ___ …” — FACT

1D "As a matter of ___ …" — FACT

2D Home of Brigham Young University — UTAH

3D Apt name for a dog who loves to run free — ROVER

5D Pixar's title clownfish — NEMO

Difficulty of July 17 NYT ‘Petty coat’ clue, explained

I’m going to go ahead and say this is one of the trickier and more confusing clues I’ve seen in days—especially for an answer only three letters long! It’s a classic crossword hint and requires some outside-of-the-box thinking. Because it’s only three letters and no more, I’ll stick to a solid four out of five difficulty rating for this one. I think it’s only fur.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

If the challenge of more complex crossword clues only fuels your fire, remain locked in, as there are more out there. The LA Times and Washington Post are notoriously good tests of your mental acumen on the crossword front. Furthermore, Strands and Spelling Bee are also popular daily word games.

