Gave in under pressure NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

“Gave in under pressure” is one of today’s NYT Crossword puzzle clues. It’s stumped many players, and if you’re here, you may be at your wit’s end trying to figure it out.

This clue from the July 17 NYT mini crossword puzzle doesn’t give us a lot to go on other than the fact that we’re looking for a word that means, in past tense, “gave in under pressure,” much like how we’re feeling right now trying to solve this clue.

‘Gave in under pressure’ NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

7A is a tricky one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NYT

Hint 1: It contains two separate vowels.

I’ve included the answer to this clue below. So, if you’re still trying to figure it out from the hints above, please avoid continuing to read on from this point.

The answer to “Gave in under pressure” is “CAVED.” Caved means that something—whether a person or an object—has given in under pressure. E.g., a person caving to someone’s threats or a tunnel caving in due to pressure above it. So, if you caved and came here for the answer to 7A, I understand it was tricky to solve. But now that you have the answer, you can complete the rest of the July 17 NYT mini crossword puzzle.

July 17 NYT Crossword puzzle clues and answers

Across

1A Petty coat?— FUR

Petty coat?— 4A Do penance— ATONE

Do penance— 7A Gave in under pressure— CAVED

Gave in under pressure— 8A Song played during the opening credits— THEME

Song played during the opening credits— 9A ___ Swanson, Nick Offerman’s role on “Parks and Recreation”—RON

Down

1D “As a matter of___”— FACT

“As a matter of___”— 2D Home of Brigham Young University— UTAH

Home of Brigham Young University— 3D Apt name for a dog who loves to run free— ROVER

Apt name for a dog who loves to run free— 5D Pixar’s title clownfish— NEMO

Pixar’s title clownfish— 6D Biblical garden—EDEN

“Gave in under pressure” clue difficulty rating

Gave in under pressure is a clue many people caved in to, and it’s understandable because it’s not a word we often hear when referring to something that gave way or went out. Because of this, I’d give it a solid three out of five in difficulty.

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

Now you’ve solved the NYT mini crossword, you can enjoy other fun and quick mini crosswords from other news publications such as the LA Times or the Washington Post. If you want something more relaxing and something that tests your creativity with the English language, try NYT’s Spelling Bee and Strands word games.

