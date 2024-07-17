Do penance NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

In today’s NYT Crossword puzzle, “do penance” is a perplexing clue. The biggest problem everyone playing has been finding is that the answer is a word rarely said in everyday life, so solving it has been quite tough.
“Do penance” is a clue from the July 17 NYT mini crossword puzzle, and at first glance, you may be wondering what on earth this means and how to solve it. And that’s why I’m here to help.
‘Do penance” NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: It contains three vowels.
- Hint 2: It starts with an “A.”
- Hint 3: It’s synonymous with paying for your sins.
- Hint 4: It’s a form of self-punishment.
Do you still need help? Don’t worry; I’ve included the answer for “Do penance” below.
The answer to “Do penance” is “ATONE.” You may recognize this word as it means to do something to show you’re sorry for what you’ve done (or have failed to do). The most well-known use of this word is to “atone for your sins.” Or, if you’re like me, it may have reminded you of the heartbreaking 2007 movie Atonement starring Keira Knightly and James McAvoy—or even the original Ian McEwan novel. All of them are valid.
Now you know what 4A is, you can keep solving the July 17 NYT mini crossword puzzle. If you’re struggling, all the clues and answers are below.
All July 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues and answers
Across
- 1A Petty coat?—FUR
- 4A Do penance—ATONE
- 7A Gave in under pressure—CAVED
- 8A Song played during the opening credits—THEME
- 9A ___ Swanson, Nick Offerman’s role on “Parks and Recreation”—RON
Down
- 1D “As a matter of___”—FACT
- 2D Home of Brigham Young University—UTAH
- 3D Apt name for a dog who loves to run free—ROVER
- 5D Pixar’s title clownfish—NEMO
- 6D Biblical garden—EDEN
‘Do penance’ clue difficulty
Doing penance isn’t a common phrase, so unless you work in particular fields, the word “atone” may not be one you hear often. It’s not a word I use every day. I was baffled until I solved more of the crossword and could deduce my answer. Due to the uncommon usage of this word, I’d give this clue a good four out of five in difficulty.
4 best games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
If you enjoy mini crosswords, the LA Times and the Washington Post also have daily mini crossword puzzles you can solve, and they’re just as enjoyable and, excuse the pun, puzzling.
But if you want a more word-based discovery game to play daily, try Spelling Bee or Strands. I love playing these (and drinking a cup of coffee or two) to help wake me up in the morning.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 11:23 pm