Apt name for a dog who loves to run free NYT Crossword clue hits and answers

The daily NYT Mini Crossword shows its appreciation for gleeful pups with the “Apt name for a dog who loves to run free” clue, and I’ve earned a biscuit for solving this one like a good boy.

Dogs aren’t called a man’s best friend for nothing—although my cats would disagree. Nevertheless, the darling doggos feature in the three down clue for the July 17 NYT Mini Crossword word game, and the answer is quite easy.

‘Apt name for a dog who loves to run free’ NYT July 17 Crossword solution

Doge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It's a type of Ford vehicle.

Hint 2: I'm so ____ you.

Hint 3: The first and last letter is repeated.

Hint 4: It begins with an "R."

That’s my usual set of hints complete, and if the clue still eludes you, the answer and reasoning below are about to be taken off the leash.

The word you are looking for is “ROVER” as it fits a duel meaning for the clue. Firstly, Rover is a common name for a dog, and it goes back many decades alongside other classics such as Fido.

Secondly, the word “rover” means to wander and explore, so if you take your dog out for a walk and unleash the furry beast, there’s a good chance it wants to sniff and sense everything in the vicinity.

All July 17 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

1A Petty coat? — FUR

Petty coat? — 4A Do penance — ATONE

Do penance — 7A Gave in under pressure — CAVED

Gave in under pressure — 8A Song played during the opening credits — THEME

Song played during the opening credits — 9A ___ Swanson, Nick Offerman’s role on “Parks and Recreation” — RON

Down

1D “As a matter of ___ …” — FACT

“As a matter of ___ …” — 2D Home of Brigham Young University — UTAH

Home of Brigham Young University — 3D Apt name for a dog who loves to run free — ROVER

Apt name for a dog who loves to run free — 5D Pixar’s title clownfish — NEMO

Pixar’s title clownfish — 6D Biblical garden — EDEN

Difficulty of July 17 NYT ‘Apt name for a dog who loves to run free’ clue

Even if you don’t have the surrounding clues here, I think most seasoned dog people get this quickly. Even if you are barking up the wrong tree, solve a couple of other clues and use a bit of common sense, and it should lead you to Rover quicker than Air Bud. I give this one a two out of five for difficulty—it nearly got a one!

