‘Mythical mountain monster’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

There are lots of famous cryptids, and regardless of whether you believe they’re real, the stories surrounding them have become quite popular. One of today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues asks you to name the “Mythical mountain monster.”

I find all of the cryptid stories quite fascinating which means I managed to solve this clue pretty quickly, but if you aren’t familiar with them, this clue might leave you stumped. If you’re struggling to solve this one, here are some clues and the answer for the “Mythical mountain monster” hint on the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Mythical mountain monster’ NYT Oct. 2 Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hint 1: This monster is believed to live in the cold mountain region of the Himalayas.

This monster is believed to live in the cold mountain region of the Himalayas. Hint 2: It’s also the name of a popular cup brand.

It’s also the name of a popular cup brand. Hint 3: The monster on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds ride at Disneyland is called this.

The monster on the iconic Matterhorn Bobsleds ride at Disneyland is called this. Hint 4: Another name for the Abominable Snowman and Bigfoot.

Stop here and don’t proceed until you’re ready to learn who the terrifying mythical mountain monster is because I’m about to reveal it.

‘Mythical mountain monster’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Mythical mountain monster” clue on the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “YETI.” This word refers to the large hairy monster some people believe resides in the highest region of the Himalayas.

This creature is also sometimes called the Abominable Snowman and is generally believed to be the same type of creature as Bigfoot with some minor differences in appearance and habitat. The Yeti and Bigfoot are technically two different creatures of the same species, but their names are often used interchangeably.

‘Mythical mountain monster’ clue difficulty rating

If you’re not familiar with various cryptids and their specific names, this is a decently ticky clue to solve. I’ve always enjoyed learning about them, so this is a hint I solved right away, but it’s not an easy one to get, especially since this particular monster goes by many different names.

This is certainly more difficult than your average clue, but it’s not one of the absolute toughest ones overall. With this in mind, I’m giving the “Mythical mountain monster” hint a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam — PHO

Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam — 4A Scatterbrained and unreliable — FLAKY

Scatterbrained and unreliable — 6A Like silence in a horror movie, say — EERIE

Like silence in a horror movie, say — 7A “Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening” — WASNT

“Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening” — 8A Language spoken in Bangkok — THAI

Down

1D Fold on a kilt — PLEAT

Fold on a kilt — 2D Excessively negative, as criticism — HARSH

Excessively negative, as criticism — 3D Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe — OKINA

Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe — 4D Hardly any — FEW

Hardly any — 5D Mythical mountain monster — YETI

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are plenty of other great word games worth tackling once you’re done with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle. Both the LA Times and the Washington Post follow a fairly similar format so you can work through these next if you’re seeking additional puzzles to solve. You can also try something new instead like Strands and Spelling Bee to test out a different type of challenge.

