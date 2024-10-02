Image Credit: Bethesda
Two silly faces above the clue, scatterbrained and unreliable, from the nyt mini crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Scatterbrained and unreliable’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

This is a tough one.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 10:15 pm

If you’ve used the words “scatterbrained and unreliable” before, you might be able to get the answer to today’s NYT crossword clue. But if you’re struggling to get the answer to this clue, which is from the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, I’ve included it below.

‘Scatterbrained and unreliable’ Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

the clue, scatterbrained and unreliable, from the nyt mini crossword puzzle highlighted in blue and yellow
It’s the four-across clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It starts with an “F.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with a “Y.”
  • Hint 3: It contains one vowel.
  • Hint 4: A pastry and someone’s dry scalp can also be called this.

The answer to the “Scatterbrained and unreliable” clue from the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “FLAKY.” When someone is considered flaky, they act in a way that’s not responsible, reliable, or expected. Or they’re odd or unconventional.

All clues and answers in the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam—PHO
  • 4A Scatterbrained and unreliable—FLAKY
  • 6A Like silence in a horror movie, say—EERIE
  • 7A “Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening”—WASNT
  • 8A Language spoken in BangkokTHAI

Down

  • 1D Fold on a kilt—PLEAT
  • 2D Excessively negative, as criticism—HARSH
  • 3D Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe—OKINA
  • 4D Hardly any—FEW
  • 5D Mythical mountain monster—YETI

‘Scatterbrained and unreliable’ crossword clue difficulty, rated

Even though I had many letters for this clue, it took me a bit to get the answer because I’d never called someone flaky before. And particularly not for being scatterbrained. So, while I eventually got the answer, it was tough, which is why I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

Best mini puzzles to try today

If you like mini puzzles, there are two other mini crosswords you could try from the LA Times and the Washington Post, and the NYT also offers these two word games that are also fun and challenging to play: Strands and Spelling Bee.

Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
