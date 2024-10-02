‘Scatterbrained and unreliable’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’ve used the words “scatterbrained and unreliable” before, you might be able to get the answer to today’s NYT crossword clue. But if you’re struggling to get the answer to this clue, which is from the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, I’ve included it below.

Recommended Videos

‘Scatterbrained and unreliable’ Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

It’s the four-across clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It starts with an “F.”

It starts with an “F.” Hint 2: It ends with a “Y.”

It ends with a “Y.” Hint 3: It contains one vowel.

It contains one vowel. Hint 4: A pastry and someone’s dry scalp can also be called this.

The answer to the “Scatterbrained and unreliable” clue from the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “FLAKY.” When someone is considered flaky, they act in a way that’s not responsible, reliable, or expected. Or they’re odd or unconventional.

All clues and answers in the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam— PHO

Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam— 4A Scatterbrained and unreliable— FLAKY

Scatterbrained and unreliable— 6A Like silence in a horror movie, say— EERIE

Like silence in a horror movie, say— 7A “Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening”— WASNT

“Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening”— 8A Language spoken in Bangkok—THAI

Down

1D Fold on a kilt— PLEAT

Fold on a kilt— 2D Excessively negative, as criticism— HARSH

Excessively negative, as criticism— 3D Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe— OKINA

Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe— 4D Hardly any— FEW

Hardly any— 5D Mythical mountain monster—YETI

‘Scatterbrained and unreliable’ crossword clue difficulty, rated

Even though I had many letters for this clue, it took me a bit to get the answer because I’d never called someone flaky before. And particularly not for being scatterbrained. So, while I eventually got the answer, it was tough, which is why I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

Best mini puzzles to try today

If you like mini puzzles, there are two other mini crosswords you could try from the LA Times and the Washington Post, and the NYT also offers these two word games that are also fun and challenging to play: Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy