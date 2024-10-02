Image Credit: Bethesda
Two tickets to Bangkok with the clue, language spoken in bangkok from the nyt mini crossword puzzle
Image by Dot Esports.
‘Language spoken in Bangkok’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever been to Bangkok?
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Published: Oct 1, 2024 09:42 pm

Those unfamiliar with geography may be struggling with today’s NYT crossword clue, “Language spoken in Bangkok.” If this is you, or if you aren’t sure of the answer, you’ll find it below.

‘Language spoken in Bangkok’ Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

The clue, language spoken in Bangkok, highlighted in blue and yellow from the NYT Mini crossword puzzle
It’s a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT
  • Hint 1: It starts with a “T.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “I.”
  • Hint 3: It rhymes with “hi.”
  • Hint 4: It’s an abbreviated version of the country’s name.

The answer to the “Language spoken in Bangkok” clue from the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “THAI.” In Bangkok, which is the capital city of Thailand, the language spoken here is Thai.

All clues and answers in the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam—PHO
  • 4A Scatterbrained and unreliable—FLAKY
  • 6A Like silence in a horror movie, say—EERIE
  • 7A “Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening”—WASNT
  • 8A Language spoken in Bangkok—THAI

Down

  • 1D Fold on a kilt—PLEAT
  • 2D Excessively negative, as criticism—HARSH
  • 3D Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe—OKINA
  • 4D Hardly any—FEW
  • 5D Mythical mountain monster—YETI

‘Language spoken in Bangkok’ clue difficulty

I knew the answer to this clue right away because I love Thai food and Thailand. So, for me, this clue was a breeze to answer. However, if you aren’t familiar with Thailand, its capital city, or its main language, this clue would have been tough to solve, which is why I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

Best mini puzzles to enjoy after today’s NYT crossword puzzle

If you’d like to play more mini puzzles, the LA Times and the Washington Post also offer daily mini crosswords. But if you’d like more word-based games, the NYT has two you could try: Strands and Spelling Bee.

Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
