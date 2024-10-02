‘Language spoken in Bangkok’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Those unfamiliar with geography may be struggling with today’s NYT crossword clue, “Language spoken in Bangkok.” If this is you, or if you aren’t sure of the answer, you’ll find it below.

Recommended Videos

‘Language spoken in Bangkok’ Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and answer

It’s a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports via the NYT

Hint 1: It starts with a “T.”

It starts with a “T.” Hint 2: It ends with an “I.”

It ends with an “I.” Hint 3: It rhymes with “hi.”

It rhymes with “hi.” Hint 4: It’s an abbreviated version of the country’s name.

The answer to the “Language spoken in Bangkok” clue from the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “THAI.” In Bangkok, which is the capital city of Thailand, the language spoken here is Thai.

All clues and answers in the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam— PHO

Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam— 4A Scatterbrained and unreliable— FLAKY

Scatterbrained and unreliable— 6A Like silence in a horror movie, say— EERIE

Like silence in a horror movie, say— 7A “Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening”— WASNT

“Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening”— 8A Language spoken in Bangkok—THAI

Down

1D Fold on a kilt— PLEAT

Fold on a kilt— 2D Excessively negative, as criticism— HARSH

Excessively negative, as criticism— 3D Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe— OKINA

Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe— 4D Hardly any— FEW

Hardly any— 5D Mythical mountain monster—YETI

‘Language spoken in Bangkok’ clue difficulty

I knew the answer to this clue right away because I love Thai food and Thailand. So, for me, this clue was a breeze to answer. However, if you aren’t familiar with Thailand, its capital city, or its main language, this clue would have been tough to solve, which is why I’m giving it a difficulty rating of four out of five.

Best mini puzzles to enjoy after today’s NYT crossword puzzle

If you’d like to play more mini puzzles, the LA Times and the Washington Post also offer daily mini crosswords. But if you’d like more word-based games, the NYT has two you could try: Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy