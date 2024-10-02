‘Fold on a kilt’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Kilts are knee-length skirts traditionally worn by men in Scotland, but this fashion trend has also grown beyond this to be quite popular everywhere. One of today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues challenges you to find a word that describes the “Fold on a kilt.”

Regardless of whether you’re familiar with kilts or learning about them for the first time, the solution for this one is decently tough to solve. If you need additional help uncovering the right word, here are a few hints and the official answer for the “Fold on a kilt” clue on the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Fold on a kilt’ NYT Oct. 2 Mini Crossword hints

The word you’re looking for is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”

It ends with the letter “T.” Hint 2: Anagrams for this word include “LEAPT” and “PETAL.”

Anagrams for this word include “LEAPT” and “PETAL.” Hint 3: A school uniform oftentimes includes “_____ED” skirts.

A school uniform oftentimes includes “_____ED” skirts. Hint 4: Another word for “FOLD” and “CREASE.”

Stop here if you don’t want to know the answer just yet because we’re about to reveal the answer in its full glory.

‘Fold on a kilt’ NYT Mini answer

The solution to the “Fold on a kilt” clue on the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “PLEAT.” This word refers to any fold on a clothing item, but in the specific case of a kilt, it means the traditional creases featured as an integral part of the design.

‘Fold on a kilt’ clue difficulty rating

“PLEAT” isn’t a very common word and figuring out that this is the solution based on the “Fold on a kilt” clue is quite difficult. There are also plenty of other words that mean the same thing like “FOLD” and “CREASE,” so this is a fairly easy clue to pick the wrong answer for.

I don’t think this is one of the overall trickiest clues I’ve seen, but it’s certainly tougher than most daily hints. Because of this, I’m giving the “Fold on a kilt” clue a four our of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam — PHO

Noodle soup that’s the national dish of Vietnam — 4A Scatterbrained and unreliable — FLAKY

Scatterbrained and unreliable — 6A Like silence in a horror movie, say — EERIE

Like silence in a horror movie, say — 7A “Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening” — WASNT

“Sorry, can you repeat that? I____listening” — 8A Language spoken in Bangkok — THAI

Down

1D Fold on a kilt — PLEAT

Fold on a kilt — 2D Excessively negative, as criticism — HARSH

Excessively negative, as criticism — 3D Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe — OKINA

Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe — 4D Hardly any — FEW

Hardly any — 5D Mythical mountain monster — YETI

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re eager to solve more clues after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, you might consider heading over to the LA Times and the Washington Post for more crossword fun. If you’d rather try some different types of word games instead, you may enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee.

