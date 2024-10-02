Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Fold on a kilt clue on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Fold on a kilt’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

How fashionable.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 07:41 am

Kilts are knee-length skirts traditionally worn by men in Scotland, but this fashion trend has also grown beyond this to be quite popular everywhere. One of today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues challenges you to find a word that describes the “Fold on a kilt.”

Recommended Videos

Regardless of whether you’re familiar with kilts or learning about them for the first time, the solution for this one is decently tough to solve. If you need additional help uncovering the right word, here are a few hints and the official answer for the “Fold on a kilt” clue on the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Fold on a kilt’ NYT Oct. 2 Mini Crossword hints

The Fold on a kilt clue on the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
The word you’re looking for is five letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “T.”
  • Hint 2: Anagrams for this word include “LEAPT” and “PETAL.”
  • Hint 3: A school uniform oftentimes includes “_____ED” skirts.
  • Hint 4: Another word for “FOLD” and “CREASE.”

Stop here if you don’t want to know the answer just yet because we’re about to reveal the answer in its full glory.

‘Fold on a kilt’ NYT Mini answer

The solution to the “Fold on a kilt” clue on the Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “PLEAT.” This word refers to any fold on a clothing item, but in the specific case of a kilt, it means the traditional creases featured as an integral part of the design.

‘Fold on a kilt’ clue difficulty rating

“PLEAT” isn’t a very common word and figuring out that this is the solution based on the “Fold on a kilt” clue is quite difficult. There are also plenty of other words that mean the same thing like “FOLD” and “CREASE,” so this is a fairly easy clue to pick the wrong answer for.

I don’t think this is one of the overall trickiest clues I’ve seen, but it’s certainly tougher than most daily hints. Because of this, I’m giving the “Fold on a kilt” clue a four our of five difficulty rating.

All Oct. 2 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

Down

  • 1D Fold on a kilt — PLEAT
  • 2D Excessively negative, as criticism — HARSH
  • 3D Hawaiian diacritical mark that looks like an apostrophe — OKINA
  • 4D Hardly any — FEW
  • 5D Mythical mountain monster — YETI

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re eager to solve more clues after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle, you might consider heading over to the LA Times and the Washington Post for more crossword fun. If you’d rather try some different types of word games instead, you may enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter